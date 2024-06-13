How to achieve a holistic approach to optimal liver health

MANILA, Philippines — Did you know that the liver is a multi-tasking champion? It filters blood, absorbs nutrients, removes toxic substances from the body, makes protein building blocks for your cells, and acts as your body's vitamin and mineral bank.

Despite its ability to keep the body functioning properly, liver disease quietly claims thousands of lives each year in the Philippines alone.

Liver disease refers to any condition that affects the liver's structure or function which can develop into four stages: Hepatitis, Fibrosis, Cirrhosis, and ultimately, liver failure.

According to The Global State of Liver Health 2022 Report, liver disease complications resulted in a death rate of 2.65%, with an estimated 16,500 fatalities in the Philippines — a stark reality we cannot overlook. While alcohol is a major culprit, habits such as regularly consuming fatty foods, sedentary routines, unhealthy diets and relying on certain medications for a prolonged time can lead to liver problems.

The Hepatology Society of the Philippines (HSP) said that the risk is especially high for those who are overweight, diabetic, or suffer from hypertension, thus making over 18 million Filipinos vulnerable to or already struggling with fatty liver disease. However, a surprising number of 11.9% of Filipinos also have the disease despite not being overweight.

This underscores the urgent need for proactive liver care, which was emphasized during the recent observance of World Liver Day. This global initiative aims to raise awareness about liver-related conditions and promote proactive measures for liver health as liver diseases often go unnoticed.

Experts emphasize that, alongside necessary tests, adopting healthy eating habits, making lifestyle changes and considering the potential benefits of supplements can significantly contribute to tackling this growing problem and protect the liver holistically.

LAC (Leader in Antioxidative Control), a health and wellness supplement retailer in the Philippines, supports a proactive approach to liver health. Its LAC Activated Liver Protector is a capsule supplement containing a blend of Traditional Chinese Medicinal herbs, such as Hawthorn Fruit, Oriental Waterplantain Rhizome, and Largehead Atractylodes Rhizome that can prevent and relieve fatty liver, promote healthy liver function and lower bad blood lipid levels.

“At LAC, our mission has always been to empower individuals on their lifelong wellness journeys — this commitment extends to liver health. Especially with the evolving lifestyles of Filipinos marked by shifts in dietary habits, increased stress and higher exposure to toxins, maintaining optimal liver health has become imperative to counteract modern health challenges and sustain holistic well-being,” explained Evelyn Teo, Chief of Marketing at LAC Global.

