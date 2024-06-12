Marian Rivera encourages parents to regularly take kids to the dentist

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Marian Rivera is encouraging parents to regularly take their children to the dentist, highlighting the importance of dental hygiene.

Marian was unveiled as the newest brand ambassador for the Center for Advanced Dentistry (CAD) last June 11. Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey, online personality and socialite Small Laude and actress Kathryn Bernardo are also brand ambassadors for the dental clinic.

During the unveiling event in Shangri-La at the Fort, where one CAD branch moved from The Infinity Tower, also in Bonifacio Global City, Marian said it was important that children go to the dentist.

WATCH: Marian Rivera shares how parents should encourage their children, and themselves, to regularly visit the dentist.



Marian adds her own children Zia and Sixto aren't afraid of dentist visits. pic.twitter.com/McHLsh7nPV | via @kjpurneII — PhilstarShowbiz (@PhilstarShowbiz) June 11, 2024

"Masasabi ko 'yung mga anak ko hindi takot sa dentista, talagang pumupunta sila to visit at nandoon ako," said Marian about her two kids with husband Dingdong Dantes, Zia and Sixto. "Mahalagang-mahalaga sa akin na bata pa lang, may awareness sila kung paano pangalagaan mga ngipin nila."

Given that some children are still afraid of visiting the dentist, Philstar.com asked Marian how parents could encourage their kids to attend appointments.

"Kausapin niyo muna anak niyo, ipaalam kung bakit pumupunta sa dentist [at] ano napapala," Marian answered, pointing out that this is the subject that some parents often fall short of explaining to their children. "Hindi napapaliwanag kung bakit kailangan at importante siya."

Marian reiterated that Zia and Sixto were aware of the importance of dental hygiene, going to dentist appointments for cleaning, or simply a check-up. The actress said that talking to her children about these concerns made it easier for her to take them to the dentist.

WATCH: Marian also adds how she manages to balance her time and well-being as a mom and an actress. pic.twitter.com/cDRHZkUVYA | via @kjpurneII — PhilstarShowbiz (@PhilstarShowbiz) June 11, 2024

She also discussed how she manages to balance her time and well-being as a mom, wife, and an actress, and for Marian, it all points to self-care.

"Kapag naalagaan mo sarili mo, magre-reflect 'yun sa inaalagaan mo, so make sure you make time for yourself para 'di ka ma-burnout sa mga ginagawa mo," the actress said.

Marian added it is also important to surround oneself with people who will remind them to rest or prioritize "me time."

Following the box office success of "Rewind," opposite Dingdong, Marian currently stars on the show "My Guardian Alien" and will next be seen in Kip Oebanda's "Balota" at this year's Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

RELATED: Marian Rivera to star as teacher in Cinemalaya film