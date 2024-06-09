'Worth it': Maja Salvador shares 'intense 30-hour labor' experience

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maja Salvador is thankful to all the medical professionals and Filipino nurses who helped her deliver her firstborn Maria. The actress went through 12 hours without epidural and three hours of pushing during her 30-hour labor.

The actress shared her "intense" first-time experience of giving birth on her Instagram on Saturday.

"I experienced an intense 30-hour labor, 12 hours without epidural, 3 hours of pushing. Then ended up having episiotomy and forceps. Two (2) contractions and seven pushes later, we finally welcomed our baby Maria," Maja shared on Instagram.

Johns Hopkins Medicine said episiotomy is a surgical procedure when a cut is made through the area between the vaginal opening and anus. The incision is "done to make the vaginal opening larger for childbirth."

Maja said she had 10 minutes of skin-to-skin contact with her daughter but they had to cut it short because they saw her uterine was inverted.

Her husband Rambo Nuñez was "seated helplessly" next to her bed.

Three obstetrician-gynecologists (OB-GYN) helped put her uterus back manually, Maja said. This caused her to lose three to four liters of blood, and resulted in her blood pressure to go down to 60/40. She was informed that she would go to the operating room at any time after the incident.

"That time sabi ko na lang sa sarili ko na I can’t do anything anymore... Ubos na ubos na lakas ko... I started praying 'Hail Mary'... Paulit ulit kahit wala na akong lakas. And miraculously, after their last attempt, one of the OB GYN succeeded in repositioning my uterus. AMEN!!!!" the actress shared.

After recounting her experience, she enumerated all the names of the medical professionals and the doula (a person who gives emotional support or advice to a pregnant woman) who helped her with her pregnancy and labor.

She ended her post by thanking her husband and addressing her daughter.

"To My Maria, EVERYTHING IS WORTH IT! I LOVE YOU, ANAK," Maja wrote.

The actress revealed that she had given birth to her daughter in an Instagram post last May 31.

