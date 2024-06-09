Jodi Sta. Maria's marriage to Pampi Lacson finally annulled after 13 years

Jodi Sta. Maria and son Thirdy with former husband Pampi Lacson and his partner Iwa Moto and their kids Hiromi and Caleb.

MANILA, Philippines — After 13 years, Jodi Sta. Maria's marriage to Panfilo "Pampi" Lacson Jr. has been annulled.

The actress shared the news about her annulment case with her ex-husband on Instagram Sunday.

"Finally after 13 years of waiting, my petition for nullity of marriage has been granted by the Supreme Court."

"It was indeed a test of faith and trust -- FAITH in God’s promises and TRUST in God’s timing," the actress wrote on Instagram.

She recalled that the waiting had neither been easy nor comfortable. Jodi said it was "frustrating, discouraging, and even heartbreaking."

"I cried, prayed, questioned and complained. I made tampo, asked for forgiveness, prayed some more. I wanted to give up but He never let go of me," the actress said, referring to her faith and how it helped her face her legal battle.

Jodi married Pampi in 2005, the same year that their son, Thirdy, was born.

Jodi and Pampi remained amicable and are part of a blended family. Pampi is now with actress Iwa Moto, with whom he has two kids.

