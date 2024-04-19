Maricel Laxa earns Six Star Medal after finishing Boston Marathon at 54

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan finished this year's Boston Marathon, her seventh completed marathon in over a decade, and earned a Six Star Medal.

The Six Star Medal is an accomplishment for individuals who completed the six World Marathon Majors: the marathons held in Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York City.

"I'm not here, I'm on cloud nine," the 54-year-old Maricel said in disbelief after running for five hours and receiving the prestigious medal.

According to host-writer Tim Yap, Maricel dedicated her Six Star Medal to her five children, Ella, Donny, Hannah, Benj and Solana, as well as Ella's husband, Enrique Miranda.

Both Tim and Hannah also completed the Boston Marathon this year, while former Vice President Leni Robredo's daughter, Tricia, ran in the 5 kilometer leg of the race.

It was Hannah's first World Marathon Major and she managed to finish under four hours.

"My Baby — WE did this. I couldn't have had any courage to run Boston without you. Thank you!! I thank you from the bottom of my heart," Maricel commented on Hannah's Instagram post celebrating their finish.

Among those who congratulated Maricel were Anne Curtis, Judy Ann Santos, Bianca Gonzalez, Gretchen Ho, Coney Reyes, Charlene Gonzalez, Drew Arellano, Joyce Pring, and Maricel's husband, Anthony, who earned his Six Star Medal before the pandemic.

RELATED: Donny Pangilinan shares love lessons from parents Maricel Laxa, Anthony Pangilinan