WATCH: Julie Anne San Jose's message to women this International Women's Month

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Julie Anne San Jose is thankful to her fellow women for serving as her inspiration this International Women's Month.

After the press conference for her upcoming Canada tour, Philstar.com asked Julie her message to women.

"To all my fellow women out there, hindi lang sa Philippines but all over the world, happy International Women's Month," Julie Anne said.

"Thank you dahil sa mga kababaihan lalo akong nai-insipire. Nafi-feel ko na confident ako. Thank you for being an inspiration for many people. We rule the world," she added.

Julie Anne and Rayver Cruz, together with celebrity couple Ruru Madrid and Bianca Umali and onscreen partners Barbie Forteza and David Licauco, will have a show in Canada on April 5 and 7.

The show’s April 5 leg will be held at the Southview Alliance Church in Calgary, Canada, while the Toronto Pavillion in Toronto, Canada will host the April 7 festivities.

