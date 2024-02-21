Shaira Diaz, EA Guzman open up on 11-year celibacy before marriage

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Shaira Diaz and EA Guzman opened up about practicing celibacy during the course of their decade-long relationship.

The couple celebrated their 11th anniversary last February 17 where they publicly revealed they've been engaged since Christmas of 2021.

Two days after the celebration, Shaira and EA appeared on "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda" where they discussed the engagement and how they celebrated their anniversary.

After the show's "Fast Talk" segment and a discussion on second chances, Boy brought up his admiration for the couple being celibate since they began dating and asked how the conversation about it went about.

"Two years namin [in the relationship] umiyak ako sa kanya, kasi ang hirap. Noong time na 'yun parang 'di ko na kaya, kasi siyempre diba..." said EA, which had he, Shaira, and the studio audience laughing.

But EA pointed out something Shaira told him, "Kung mahal mo talaga ako, hihintayin mo ako," which is what reminded throughout the years whenever he had conflicting thoughts.

Boy again praised the couple for being able to talk about their celibacy in public with respect and maturity, and for not imposing the practice on others.

"Ino-honor ko talaga family ko, especially my mom and dad. 'Yan 'yung promise ko sa kanila talaga na kahit iiwan ako kahit saan, ito ako buong-buo pa rin," Shaira shared. "Sabi nila 'yun 'yung best gift na mabibigay mo sa magiging asawa mo."

The episode ended with EA asking Boy to be a godfather at their wedding, which Boy happily accepted.

Shaira and EA began dating shortly after the former finished her stint on "Artista Academy" in 2012, her batch including another celebrity couple Vin Abrenica and Sophie Albert. — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

