From love team to forever: Gladys Reyes, Christopher Roxas mark 20th wedding anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary recently.

In her Instagram account, Gladys greeted her husband for their milestone as 20 years as a married couple and 31 years of being in a relationship.

"My first, my last, my lifetime. Happy 20th wedding anniversary and happy 31st year of togetherness, bebe @christopherroxas," Gladys wrote.

"Thank you God for 'my forever,'" she added.

For his part, Christopher also posted the same photo, thanking Gladys.

"Imperfections makes it perfect.. thank you God for giving me such a wonderful wife," Christopher wrote.

"Happy anniversary bebe 20 years.. ayawan na. Kidding aside love you sooo much bebe... im truly grateful," he added.

Gladys and Christopher met as a love team in the ABS-CBN drama series "Mara Clara" in the '90s.

The couple tied the knot on January 23, 2004. In 2018, Gladys and Christopher reaffirmed their wedding vows.

RELATED: Gladys Reyes, Christopher Roxas mark 17 years of marriage