Stay NCD-free: Doctor gives tips to make this health New Year's resolution a reality

MANILA, Philippines — Now that the pandemic is officially over (although there are still COVID-19 cases, and cases have been up in recent weeks) and things are back to normal again, beware, however, as the abundant feasts and buffets that mark the holiday season may not always be good for your health.

“Don’t take your health for granted,” reminded Healthy Philippines Alliance (HPA), a network of civil society organizations advocating for the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Here are some tips on how to stay NCD-free:

Do not overeat.

Eating too much unhealthy food, especially those that are high in sugar, salt and fats, increases the risk of getting NCDs like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. Overeating also makes it harder for those who already have NCDs to manage the disease. Moreover, there has been an observed spike in heart attack cases during the holidays.

"You may be tempted to overeat, especially at Christmas parties or dinners, but, instead of binging on food, eat a normal-sized serving. Also, incorporate vegetables on your plate. Plus, fresh fruits for dessert are a better option. Always think of your health first because you would not want to develop NCDs after the year ends," advised Dr. Jaime Galvez Tan, former Health Secretary and now Convener of HPA.

Check the nutrition labels on packaged food before buying and serving them.

This way they can identify and avoid which beverages or food products are unhealthy, specifically those high in sugar, salt, or fats.

"It is an advantage if families can read and understand back-of-pack nutrient labels, but it can be time-consuming for most of us while grocery shopping during the Christmas rush. It will be most helpful if mandatory food warning labels at the front of food packages are developed. This way, we can reject, at one glance, any food high in sugar, salt, or fats," said Dr. Galvez Tan.

Stay physically active.

This means regular exercise o taking up a sport.

Avoid excessive alcohol consumption.

Don’t smoke.

Whether it be cigarettes or vape, smoking is smoking and won’t be good for your body.

Get enough sleep.

Enough is equal to 7 to 8 hours of sleep.

Amid this occasion of much merrymaking, it is better to be mindful of your health rather than be rushed to the hospital. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in the Philippines, there are about 512,000 deaths every year due to NCDs, which accounts for 70% of total deaths countrywide.

WHO also reported that NCDs are the No. 1 cause of death and disability worldwide, killing 41 million people each year, which is equivalent to 74% of all deaths globally.