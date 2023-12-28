How to prevent kidney disease

MANILA, Philippines — Chronic kidney disease is one of the leading causes of disability in the Philippines.

The truth is that, according to the estimates of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI), one Filipino gets diagnosed with CKD every hour. That is how alarming the figures are.

This is probably because the kidneys are one of the hardest working organs in the body. With cleansing the blood of toxins and transforming waste into urine as their main function, the kidneys filter 200 liters of fluid every 24 hours, with each of the two kidneys getting rid of between one to one-and-a-half liters of urine per day.

This is why one of the warning signs of CKD also has something to do with urine, and that is low urine output. Other warning signs include swollen lower extremities and extreme fatigue, as waste builds up in the body.

Always championing the health of Filipinos, pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim (Philippines) Inc. describes CKD as a “silent killer.” This is because many of its symptoms do not show up until the later stages of the condition, thus causing people to go about their lives undiagnosed and oblivious to further complications that may arise.

Believing that giving access to information that promotes kidney health will help people identify what is going on inside their body, Boehringer Ingelheim reinforces the need for prevention and early detection by sharing the following suggestions and tips:

Do regular routine health checks.

See your doctor, who may order a few kidney function tests for blood work procedures and urinalysis to gauge how efficiently your kidneys are working.

Adopt a healthy lifestyle.

This is key to combatting CKD. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that 150 minutes of physical activity per week is enough to help keep adult bodies healthy.

Follow a diet specific to your needs.

This can also be an effective way to prevent CKD because you will be feeding yourself what your body needs and nothing that would hurt or cause damage to it.

Limit sodium intake.

Doing so would help manage conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes, which in turn can support kidney health.

Choose to eat food that is close to nature.

These include fruits, leafy vegetables, and whole grains. Eating only natural food may be the first step toward reversing CKD symptoms.

It is true what they say we are what we eat. Food is not just fuel that sustains the body but also becomes fragments of cells that affect how we do, think, and feel. Most of the time, when we notice slight changes in our physical appearance, our immediate response is to look for commercially available products that will address the problem. What we should realize is that changes in the physical body can sometimes be a manifestation of what goes on inside our vital organs.

Making conscious decisions in our everyday lives can lead us to reach our full potential. When our bodies are healthy and our well-being is assured, a profound strength comes from within knowing we can live life to the fullest.