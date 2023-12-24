Home is where the true Christmas gift is

What is it about Christmas that gets you excited even in the weeks before?

It could be the merry activity of gift-giving, where we get the chance to show how much the people around us matter. For some, it could be the fulfillment of their wanderlust as they travel to their holiday destination. While for others, it could be about the few days where we get to replace the stress of work with rest and recollection after an eventful year.

Some learners from San Jose del Monte Bulacan, Laguna, and Quezon city posing for a quick picture before taking part in the booths and activities at the La Mesa Ecopark Amphitheatre.

Yet, amidst the hustle and bustle, while the twinkling lights and festive tunes add to the anticipation, it's the warmth of family and the laughter of children that truly captures the essence of this season for me.

More than the food and gifts, it's our family and loved ones coming together, safe and sound under one roof, that’s most important.

Selfie- time with the Gen Zs

Listening to the children

Family, however, is not defined by blood. It is the bond of love and support that makes people truly family. This is the kind of bond that the ABS-CBN Foundation-Bantay Bata 163 has always tried to forge with children and their families, especially those under its care.

A few weeks back, close to 200 children and their parents joined the foundation’s Children’s Congress where they were treated as well to an early Christmas celebration -- enjoying the activities and the interactive booths prepared by Bantay Bata 163. As its former Program Director, I always look forward to these get-togethers where we are given the chance to unite children, students, parents, and other advocates in a shared commitment to child welfare and protection.

Bantay Bata 163’s Children and Youth Advocacy Council (CYAC) [L-R] Gregbert Umbina Jr. from Alegria National High School; Kristian Jess Danduan from Taft National High School; Mary Angela Joyce Castillo from City College of San Jose Del Monte; Princess Mylah Co from Immaculate Conception Academy Santa Maria; Celso Opalalic Jr. from Eastern Samar State University; and Jasmine Marie Cueto from Oriental Mindoro National High School.

This year was made even more special with the launch of the organization’s Children and Youth Advocacy Council (CYAC). The CYAC is composed of six Filipino youth community ambassadors and advocates for children’s rights who have been handpicked from across the Philippines. ABS-CBN Foundation Managing Director Roberta Lopez-Feliciano shared, “Magandang opportunity ito para maniwala sila sa sarili nila, na may boses din sila…. Importanteng pinakikinggan at nirerespeto natin ang mga bata.”

I couldn’t agree more. I believe that at the heart of Christmas is a unique joy that blossoms within the family. And the key to unlocking this special spirit lies in truly listening to the children. Their innocent laughter, heartfelt wishes, and genuine excitement infuse the atmosphere with a sense of wonder and warmth.

Ernie Lopez, ABS-CBN Foundation Advocacy Ambassador; me; Mark RJ Morfe, Bantay Bata 163 Operations Specialist; Levi Ambon-Rota, Bantay Bata 163 Program Head [BOTTOM ROW, L-R] Roberta Lopez-Feliciano, ABS-CBN Foundation Managing Director; Michelle Arville-Lopez, GDiaires Host; Lovely Rose Quezon, Bantay Bata 163 Partnerships Officer.

In these moments of attentive listening, we not only create cherished memories but also nurture the very essence of the Christmas spirit. It's a celebration that transcends material gifts, finding its true magic in the bonds we share and the joy reflected in the eyes of the little ones who bring the season to life.

Christmas in the Philippines is all about children and family

Just as the Belen, or the Nativity scene, serves as one of the most important symbols of Christmas, so should the essence of family and children remain at the core of our celebrations. As parents and guardians, it's our duty to impart this essence to our children, ensuring they understand that the heart of Christmas lies not in materialism but in togetherness.

As the years pass and traditions evolve, let's ensure that the true spirit of Christmas — a celebration of love, family, and the simple joy of being together — remains unwavering in our hearts and homes.

___



You can follow my social media accounts: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Tiktok, Twitter and Kumu. Please share your stories or suggest topics at editorial@jingcastaneda.ph. Watch Pamilya Talk on Facebook, YouTube and Kumu (@JingCastaneda – 12:00 noon, Monday) and on Jeepney TV every Saturday at 5 p.m.