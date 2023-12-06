Betadine ThroatAid Lozenge supports World Teacher’s Day celebrations

MANILA, Philippines — World Teachers’ Day is celebrated every October 5 to honor the dedicated educators who shape the future of the world. It provides an opportunity to reflect on the qualities that make an outstanding teacher and the positive impact these qualities have on the lives of students.

This year, Betadine ThroatAid Lozenge and SMS Health PH join in the celebration as a way of showing their gratitude to the teachers and administrators of the Schools Division Office (SDO) in San Juan City, as well as other SDOs and schools.

“In celebration of the World Teachers’ Day, Betadine ThroatAid gives support to our hardworking teachers through providing them with free samples of Betadine ThroatAid products. As we all know, teachers go through different challenges in school, especially that they use their voice to teach. Now that Betadine is here, they will not be hindered by sore throat. There is nothing that will hinder them from enjoying their profession as educators,” Charisse Cruz, project executive of SMS Health PH, said.

Teachers are not just educators, they are also the students’ mentors, inspirations and pillars of support. They help students believe in themselves and instill a love for learning that lasts a lifetime. All of these can create a nurturing environment in which students develop essential life skills.

However, the life of a teacher is not without its challenges. Many educators face health-related hardships due to the demands of their profession. Loss of voice, frequent illnesses and decreased ability to teach are some of the struggles that teachers encounter.

The constant interaction with students, often in close quarters, can expose them to various germs and infections, making their health a priority concern.

“Our dear teachers are the critical point that makes a student ready for the future. They are also the ones who change lives and drive students to do well in life. It is most important that they are always healthy and in good shape, because if they are not, how can they inspire our students to dream big?” said San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora.

Photo Release Teachers and administrators receiving Betadine ThroatAid products

Promoting health and safety within the school community is crucial, especially in the face of global health challenges. Teachers play a pivotal role in this endeavor, not only by setting an example but also by educating students about good hygiene practices.

“Schools are the agents of societal transformation, and our teachers are our main partners in promoting health and safety in the community. We always ensure that our teachers are healthy to be able to provide quality education to all our learners. That is why this partnership with Betadine is important to make sure that our beloved teachers perform at their best,” stressed Josefino Pogoy Jr., chief education supervisor for curriculum implementation division at the San Juan SDO.

One valuable addition in the pursuit of health and safety within the school community especially during this cold and flu season is Betadine ThroatAid Lozenges, which is available in two flavors—Honey & Lemon, and Menthol & Eucalyptus.

As the world celebrates our teachers this World Teachers’ Day, it is essential to recognize that teachers are not only champions of education but also guardians of health and safety within the schools.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Betadine. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.