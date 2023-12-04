'Renew your health': Fitness festival encourages self-care, self-confidence

The brand is taking an active step in encouraging the public to have an active and healthy lifestyle through the Watsons Fit Fest.

MANILA, Philippines — Watsons kicked off its first Watsons Fit Fest last October 13 at The Podium in Ortigas.

The brand is taking an active step in encouraging the public to have an active and healthy lifestyle through its latest fitness festival, which aims to address the health and overall well-being of its members.

The Watsons Fit Fest was exclusively held for the Watsons Club members. Apart from exclusive discounts and deals in the brand's offline and online stores, members are also entitled to programs that empower their health, wellness and beauty aspirations.

“Watsons has always been committed to a lifestyle that celebrates self-care, well-being and self-confidence. Brought to you by Watsons Club, the Watsons Fit Fest aims to help everyone discover their wellness goals or recalibrate for those who have been finding new ways to approach their journey. At Watsons, we’ll continue to celebrate health and beauty in all forms, and empower everyone to be the best version of themselves,” said Jared De Guzman, customer director at Watsons.

At the launch of the festival, attendees discovered the brand’s Health & Beauty Formula by taking part in various activities where lucky participants won exclusive vouchers and points. The activities commenced with a dance cardio routine led by 808 Studio PH, followed by a yoga session and a relaxing breathing exercise with Certified Calm.

There were also simultaneous physical activities such as Spin Bike (with Cyclehouse), Rope Flow (with Rope Flow) and Circuit Training (with Kinetix Club). To end the fitness fest, participants enjoyed a Skincare Refresher activity.

