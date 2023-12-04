Protect yourself with immunity shot this flu season

Health professionals are one in saying that preventive healthcare through routine immunization is the best protection from such a strong threat as the flu because the strain and severity of the flu changes from season to season.

MANILA, Philippines — If there is anything positive that came out of the pandemic, it is that people became more conscious of their health and thus started to take concrete steps to protect themselves against serious diseases.

The constant reminders to take precautions during the strictest of lockdowns made them more aware of the unseen threats to their health. Reports confirm this, as they show that health consciousness among Filipinos is increasing.

In 2020, when the lockdowns took place and COVID-19 was an unknown "entity," the demand for Vitamin C alone more than doubled. There was also an increased interest in maintenance medicine, antibiotics and antivirals.

Fitness equipment, such as weights, exercise mats and jumping ropes, enjoyed strong sales in online shopping platforms. There was no doubt that Filipinos were taking charge over their own health.

Now that more than 170 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and authorities have officially declared the pandemic over, people are excited to make up for lost time and activities they missed during the pandemic. Health restrictions have been mostly lifted, but there are still COVID cases and the risk of getting exposed to other health threats, such as the flu, is still there.

What you need to know about the flu

The flu, which is short for influenza, is a viral respiratory infection that causes mild to severe illness, and, in extreme cases, even death. Its symptoms are fever or chills, cough, sore throat, and a runny or stuffy nose. Other possible symptoms include body aches, headaches and tiredness. Vomiting and diarrhea may also occur, but this is more common in children than in adults.

The flu is contagious and is spread through tiny droplets transmitted via coughing, sneezing, or talking. Close contact is the most common way to get the flu, but it may also be transmitted by touching an object that someone with the virus has coughed or sneezed on. The virus may stay infectious for hours to days, and will stay active longer on hard surfaces like plastic or stainless steel.

Flu and colds share symptoms but they are caused by different viruses. The flu is more intense in terms of symptoms. It also affects everyone, even young and healthy people, at any time of the year. It is a constant threat, which is why it is important to protect oneself against it.

Timely immunization as weapon

It’s recommended to get annual immunization since vaccines change each year to match the flu viruses going around at the moment. Immunity from the flu vaccine declines over time, so a regular schedule is critical to get the best protection and you don’t even need to wait for a year to renew your flu shot. As soon as the new variant comes out, you can set an appointment with your doctor and get vaccinated.

There are other benefits to getting yearly immunization. Besides protection, flu vaccines promote savings for individuals, families and even employers and healthcare systems.

Individuals who have received the flu vaccine reduce their risk of going to the doctor by up to 60%. This is advantageous, considering that the cost of hospitalization can range from P10,000 to P30,000 per visit and the average monthly income for Filipino families is P25,599.

Get that immunity shot

“The flu shot does not guarantee that you won’t get sick, but it will significantly reduce your risk. This is important, as we have adjusted to the new way of life and Filipinos are making plans to travel, meet friends and family, and go back to the office or school. We encourage everyone to get the new flu vaccine so they can be unstoppable as they mark their milestones this year,” said Dr. Kevin Bautista, GSK medical affairs manager.

Consult your doctor to schedule a flu vaccine. Hospitals and clinics nationwide also offer flu vaccination services.

