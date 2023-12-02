Get covered against 100 critical conditions for as low as P100

Health protection no longer needs to be expensive and complicated as Singlife introduces an affordable 100-in-1 medical plan via GInsure

MANILA, Philippines — Are you among the 21.7 million Filipino adults who consider themselves breadwinners or household heads? With inflation, rising prices and worsening traffic issues, there’s a lot of financial pressure that falls on the heads of households, even just with the stress that comes with daily life.

What happens then when someone gets sick, or worse, gets diagnosed with a critical condition? When one’s limited savings and the ability to provide a stable income for the family are at stake, Filipinos now have an affordable way to secure their family’s future.

Singlife has partnered with GCash to offer a 100-in-1 Medical Plan on GInsure, a one-stop shop for all insurance needs inside the GCash app. With packages as low as P100, it provides cash benefits for accidental death and disablement and covers medical costs for critical illnesses.

Cash for your medical expenses

Most medical conditions can be covered by Philhealth or your health maintenance organization (HMO). However, these benefits may not be able to pay for all treatment costs for conditions, including cancer, heart ailments and respiratory diseases, which remain the top three critical illnesses in the Philippines.



If you or your dependents get diagnosed with any of the covered 100 critical conditions, Singlife 100-in-1 Medical Plan can provide a cash benefit of up to P500,000 to cover your medical expenses.

Coverage includes severe, life-threatening critical conditions such as cancer, kidney failure, stroke, heart attack and end-stage liver failure, as well as other critical conditions that fall under early or intermediate stages such as mild burns, liver cirrhosis and severe asthma.

Cash for your loved ones in case of disability, death

The loss of a household head or breadwinner could leave families with both emotional and financial challenges. On top of having to deal with the grief of losing a loved one, they also have to deal with accumulated memorial and medical costs while having just lost a source of income.

On top of covering medical costs for critical illnesses, Singlife 100-in-1 Medical Plan also provides you or your family a cash benefit in a lump sum in case you get disabled or pass away due to an accident.

Easy plans for different needs

Designed to fit different budget needs, Singlife 100-in-1 Medical Plan comes in three tiers: Bronze, Silver and Gold, with varying maximum value. All packages come with three months of free KonsultaMD subscription.

The Singlife 100-in-1 Medical Plan can easily be purchased in six steps through the GCash app—no medical exams needed! Simply select GInsure, tap Health and choose the 100-in-1 Medical Plan.

Accomplish the necessary details for eligibility, quotation, payment plan, profile and dependents. After reviewing your details, select agree and tick on the Declaration Form and select Continue. You may then pay the premium through your GCash account.

Users may access GInsure on the GCash dashboard or find it under “Grow.”

To read more about the terms of Singlife 100-in-1 Medical Plan, head over to https://gcashapp.page.link/SLMEEX01 on your mobile device or https://www.new.gcash.com/ services/ginsure.

Download the GCash App on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei App Gallery. Kaya mo, i-GCash mo!

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by GCash. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.