5 signs that mean your aircon system needs immediate attention or upgrading

Given its importance, air conditioners can develop problems over time. Some of these issues can be subtle, while others are unmistakable indicators that your AC needs immediate attention or even an upgrade.

MANILA, Philippines — Even during the chilly holiday season, it's not uncommon in the Philippines to experience unexpected bouts of heat, making our air conditioning systems just as essential as they are in the peak of summer.

How can you tell if your air conditioning system has been trying to get your attention, signaling that it's time for maintenance or an upgrade? Here are five signs to watch out for.

1. Strange noises

Unusual or loud sounds coming from your air conditioning system, like clanking, rattling, hissing or banging, are clear indicators of a problem.

These noises can result from loose or damaged components, a failing compressor or debris inside the system. Ignoring these sounds can lead to more significant issues and should prompt immediate attention.

2. Excessive cooling time

If your AC takes longer than usual to cool your space or fails to achieve the desired temperature, it's a red flag. This issue could stem from a clogged air filter, refrigerant leaks or a worn-out compressor.

What’s worse, such prolonged cooling times not only lead to discomfort but can also increase energy consumption and utility bills.

3. Inefficient cooling = higher bills

When your AC works harder to maintain your desired temperature, it not only compromises your comfort but also significantly increases your energy expenses. This can result from an undersized system, poor insulation or a failing compressor.

So always make sure to check your monthly electricity bills and compare energy consumption as upgrading to a more energy-efficient unit can alleviate these problems and help you save on long-term operating costs.

4. Unpleasant odors

Foul or unusual odors emanating from your AC vents can signal that your system needs attention.

Musty or moldy smells could indicate mold or mildew growth within the unit, while burning odors might suggest electrical issues.

Addressing these odors promptly is essential for maintaining good indoor air quality and preventing further damage to your AC system and even to your health.

5. Repairs cost as much as a new unit

It’s not about “girl math,” it’s just about being smart and practical.

For budget-conscious individuals, it's common practice to assess whether a repair is more cost-effective than opting for a replacement. However, when you find yourself scheduling repair after repair for your AC system, and the repair bills start rivaling the price of a new unit, it's a clear signal that it's time to consider an upgrade.

Older AC units tend to demand pricier components and labor for repairs, which can quickly add up. Evaluating the overall cost of repairs against the benefits of investing in a newer, more energy-efficient system is crucial.

What to consider when upgrading

When it comes to upgrading your air conditioning system, several crucial factors deserve careful consideration.

In the Philippines where sweltering temperatures are a common challenge, finding a cooling solution that not only provides comfort but also addresses rising electricity bills and the expenses of maintenance and repairs is essential.

Editor's Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Carrier. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.