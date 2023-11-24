Mommy Andi Manzano-Reyes shares tips to make sure Amelia is getting a holistic advantage
MANILA, Philippines — As mothers with preschoolers, we often find ourselves studying the unique personalities, love languages and nutritional needs of our little ones. It's a joyful challenge that requires a tailored approach for each child.
Just ask Andi Manzano-Reyes, the doting mom of three beautiful daughters, including the spirited four year-old, Amelia.
Like any parent, Andi wants to give Amelia the holistic advantage that supports growth, brain development, immunity, digestion and allergy prevention. In this article, she shares her heartfelt insights and tips on ensuring Amelia gets the holistic advantage she needs to thrive.
1. Embrace your child's unique personality
Amelia, who is a “pandemic baby,” possesses an adventurous spirit that is truly remarkable. Andi fondly recalls how her brave little girl decided to learn how to swim at the tender age of three.
“Amelia would just jump right into the pool and learn how to swim. Our pool is five feet, and she wanted to learn. She goes across and she just jumps. As a parent, it worries me,” Andi shares to Philstar.com.
It’s a reminder that understanding and embracing your child’s unique personality can help you provide them with the support and guidance they need to flourish.
2. Discover their love language
Amelia’s expressive nature makes her love language abundantly clear, even at the age of four. She is incredibly vocal about her feelings and isn’t shy about sharing them.
Andi marvels at her daughter’s sweet gestures, saying, “Sometimes she will say, ‘Thank you for cooking this for me.’ Wow, where did you learn all these things? It really melts my heart.”
Usually, how kids express their love to the family members is how they want to be loved. Observe them and listen well. Being attuned to your child’s love language, whether it’s verbal affirmations or acts of kindness, will strengthen your bond.
3. Encourage exploration and dreams
Andi firmly believes in letting her children explore the world and dream big. She recalled a moment when, during Amelia's moving-up day, the little one expressed her ambitions.
“She wanted to be a fashion designer. She wanted to be a dancer. She wanted to be a singer. She wanted to be a vet. She wanted to be a doctor of insects. She wanted to fly a plane. She wanted to have her own restaurant. She wanted to build her own theme park—like all of these things. She wants to be so many things,” Andi beams at her little explorer.
“Go ahead and dream,” she tells her kid, knowing that encouraging Amelia to explore her interests and dreams will foster a sense of independence and ambition.
She tells her that she can be whatever she wants to be, and their family will always have her back.
4. Trust your parenting instincts
In the age of information overload, Andi offers a wise advice: trust your parenting instincts. While it’s essential to gather information and seek advice, no one knows your child better than you do.
“There’s so much advice that I can give, but for me, it’s really parent the way you would. Do your research. Get advice from other people. Read online. But it’s only you that can parent your child,” she advises.
It’s a reminder that, as moms, we are the best advocates for our children.
5. Choose the right nutrition partner
When it comes to nutrition, Andi has taken extra care in selecting the right products for Amelia, leaning towards hypoallergenic options given their family history of allergies. This is why she trusts NANKID®, which is a hypoallergenic brand.
More than being a hypoallergenic milk that helps reduce allergy risks, NANKID® also supports other key areas of development. Andi also emphasizes this, sharing her confidence in the brand: “I know that it covers all the stuff that I need when it comes to the milk given to Amelia.”
Andi’s discovery of NANKID® INFINIPRO® HA, a hypoallergenic brand that helps support immunity, digestion, growth and brain development, has given her peace of mind. She believes in nourishing all areas of her child’s holistic development and is thrilled with how Amelia is growing up.
As parents, we have the power to provide our children with a holistic advantage. With the right approach and nutritional support, our children can indeed flourish into amazing individuals, just like Amelia.
