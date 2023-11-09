Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome baby boy

MANILA, Philippines — Television personality Kourtney Kardashian has given birth to her first child, a boy, with husband and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Both individuals have children from previous relationships: Kourtney has Mason, Penelope and Reign with her ex Scott Disick while Travis has kids, Landon and Alabama, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also step-dad to Moakler's daughter with boxer Oscar de la Hoya, Atiana.

Last week on the "One Life One Chance" podcast, Travis accidentally revealed that he and Kourtney would be naming their son Rocky Thirteen.

"I was like, 'He's going to come out of my wife's vagina doing front kicks and push-ups,'" Travis joked at the time.

Back in July, Travis and Alabama floated some possible names like Audemars, Milan and Cloud before settling for Rocky Thirteen.

Travis clarified he suggested the name Rocky not just because of the iconic fictional boxer, played by Sylvester Stallone, but also for Suicidal Tendencies guitarist Rocky George, who referred to 13 as "the greatest number of all time."

Kourtney tied the knot with Travis a year ago and revealed her pregnancy by holding up a "Travis I’m Pregnant" poster during a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles last June. The sign is a reference to the band's music video for "All The Small Things."

