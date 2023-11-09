^

Health And Family

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome baby boy

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 9, 2023 | 6:58pm
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome baby boy
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after their "practice" wedding.
Kourtney Kardashian via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Television personality Kourtney Kardashian has given birth to her first child, a boy, with husband and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Both individuals have children from previous relationships: Kourtney has Mason, Penelope and Reign with her ex Scott Disick while Travis has kids, Landon and Alabama, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also step-dad to Moakler's daughter with boxer Oscar de la Hoya, Atiana.

Last week on the "One Life One Chance" podcast, Travis accidentally revealed that he and Kourtney would be naming their son Rocky Thirteen.

"I was like, 'He's going to come out of my wife's vagina doing front kicks and push-ups,'" Travis joked at the time.

Back in July, Travis and Alabama floated some possible names like Audemars, Milan and Cloud before settling for Rocky Thirteen.

Travis clarified he suggested the name Rocky not just because of the iconic fictional boxer, played by Sylvester Stallone, but also for Suicidal Tendencies guitarist Rocky George, who referred to 13 as "the greatest number of all time." 

Kourtney tied the knot with Travis a year ago and revealed her pregnancy by holding up a "Travis I’m Pregnant" poster during a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles last June. The sign is a reference to the band's music video for "All The Small Things."

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian opens up about fertility issues

vuukle comment

BLINK-182

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Give a smile, transform lives
9 days ago

Give a smile, transform lives

By Lai S. Reyes | 9 days ago
Every three minutes, a child is born with a cleft palate or cleft lip. And there are millions of children waiting for ca...
Health And Family
fbtw
Glaiza de Castro: Motherhood can wait
12 days ago

Glaiza de Castro: Motherhood can wait

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 12 days ago
More and more millennials are delaying motherhood. Take Glaiza de Castro, 35, who married David Rainey in 2021. ...
Health And Family
fbtw
'Happier with Monty': Lovi Poe reveals never considered marriage until Monty Blencowe
13 days ago

'Happier with Monty': Lovi Poe reveals never considered marriage until Monty Blencowe

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 days ago
Lovi Poe revealed that she was happy to be by herself and was not even considering settling down until she met her now husband,...
Health And Family
fbtw
Breast cancer insurance, free screening launched for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
13 days ago

Breast cancer insurance, free screening launched for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 13 days ago
Cancer affects thousands of Filipino households, making it one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality in the P...
Health And Family
fbtw
'My world, biggest blessing': Paris Hilton defends infant son from 'big head' comments
October 25, 2023 - 11:11am

'My world, biggest blessing': Paris Hilton defends infant son from 'big head' comments

By Kristofer Purnell | October 25, 2023 - 11:11am
Socialite-television personality Paris Hilton has come to the defense of her infant son Phoenix, whom several Internet users...
Health And Family
fbtw
Advocating for cancer survivorship: Conversations close to the heart (Part 1)
October 24, 2023 - 5:07pm

Advocating for cancer survivorship: Conversations close to the heart (Part 1)

By Jing Castañeda | October 24, 2023 - 5:07pm
“There can be life at the end of the cancer journey: the prerequisite is early detection and swift medical action....
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with