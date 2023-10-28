^

Health And Family

Glaiza de Castro: Motherhood can wait

Maridol Ranoa-Bismark - Philstar.com
October 28, 2023 | 1:09pm
Glaiza de Castro: Motherhood can wait
Glaiza de Castro
MANILA, Philippines — More and more millennials are delaying motherhood. Take Glaiza de Castro, 35, who married David Rainey in 2021, for example. The singer-actress and co-founder of Wide International Film Productions is not rushing to have her first baby.

“I want to grab the opportunities coming my way. I’m not mentally prepared for a baby. I want to enjoy my time together with my husband,” she said at the story conference of the upcoming suspense thriller "Slay Zone."

Her friends – and David – support her. In fact, Glaiza said her friends advise her to enjoy her time with her husband first, because a baby’s birth will change their relationship.

David isn’t complaining. He was at the story conference of "Slay Zone," where Glaiza plays a beautiful vlogger. He frequents the Philippines to give his busy wife moral support. He doesn’t keep her from doing the roles she wants to play. Glaiza, in turn, visits David’s country, Ireland, once a year and bonds with his family. It’s her way of showing how much she appreciates her husband.

He knows Glaiza still has so many dreams to fulfill. She wants to marry music and acting – her comfort zones – by starring in a musical. She wants to studty directing and script writing. She wants to pitch as many story concepts as possible to Wide International, thus producing more films and opening more avenues for local talent.

Glaiza is excited to open a new chapter in her professional life. But unlike 20 years ago, when she did it alone to help her family when she was only 15, Glaiza has her David by her side.

This is the big difference. This is pushing Glaiza to give her work everything she’s got. 

RELATED: Glaiza de Castro weds husband David Rainey anew in star-studded beach ceremony

