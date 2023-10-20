^

Health And Family

WATCH: Dingdong Dantes talks about food choices, parenting with Marian Rivera

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 20, 2023 | 11:47am

MANILA, Philippines — Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera are rearing their children the best way they know how. 

The actor talked to select press who were present at the recent re-opening of Mesa's flagship restaurant in Greenbelt 5. Dingdong is the face of the Filipino restaurant. 

Dingdong said he and Marian are practicing modeling. According to the Center For Parenting Education, most children see the most important role models are their parents and caregivers, who have a regular presence in their lives. It said that as parents, it is impossible for them not to model. Their children will see their "example — positive or negative — as a pattern for the way life is to be lived." 

"Kami naman balanse kami sa bahay. Kung ano 'yung kinakain namin, ganoon din sa kanila. Kaya mahalaga sa amin 'yung modeling. Kung ano 'yung dapat, nutritious na kainin namin, ganoon din sa kanila. We're very, very conscious with regards to health choices," said the actor when asked about their children, Zia and Sixto, growing up to be a "foodie" like him. 

As a busy person, Dingdong said that there will be times that he, and even his wife, will have to go out to work. He recently finished the drama thriller "Royal Blood," while he and Marian are currently filming their movie "Rewind," a collaboration project between Star Cinema, APT Entertainment and Agosto Dos Media. 

Their first movie together under Star Cinema was among the first batch of official entries to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival announced last July. 

"Mahirap so thankful kami sa aming mga nanay. My sister also helps out. 'Pag wala kami, sila 'yung nag-aalaga sa kanila," the actor added. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Anjilica Andaya

RELATED: Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes headline Star Cinema's 'Rewind'

vuukle comment

DINGDONG DANTES

MARIAN RIVERA

PARENTING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
The perfect match of personality, health tech and fashion
3 days ago

The perfect match of personality, health tech and fashion

By Scott Garceau | 3 days ago
Huawei Philippines announced pre-ordering for the highly anticipated Huawei Watch GT 4 series. prices starting at P12,999....
Health And Family
fbtw
Pangasinan makes its debut at Manila FAME
3 days ago

Pangasinan makes its debut at Manila FAME

By Lai S. Reyes | 3 days ago
What pops into mind when one mentions the province of Pangasinan? Bagoong, patis, and salt. The province, after all, is derived...
Health And Family
fbtw
Bianca Gonzalez says no baby no. 3 plans yet with JC Intal
6 days ago

Bianca Gonzalez says no baby no. 3 plans yet with JC Intal

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Kapamilya host Bianca Gonzalez revealed that she and husband JC Intal have no plans to have another baby. 
Health And Family
fbtw
A cervical-cancer-free future for every Filipina
6 days ago

A cervical-cancer-free future for every Filipina

By Jing Castañeda | 6 days ago
Did you know that there are only two vaccines that can prevent cancer?
Health And Family
fbtw
'It's not you': Denise Laurel on TV comeback, managing PCOS
Exclusive
7 days ago

'It's not you': Denise Laurel on TV comeback, managing PCOS

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
Denise Laurel shared she is trying to lose weight and managing her PCOS at the same time. The singer-actress also talked about...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with