WATCH: Dingdong Dantes talks about food choices, parenting with Marian Rivera

MANILA, Philippines — Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera are rearing their children the best way they know how.

The actor talked to select press who were present at the recent re-opening of Mesa's flagship restaurant in Greenbelt 5. Dingdong is the face of the Filipino restaurant.

Dingdong said he and Marian are practicing modeling. According to the Center For Parenting Education, most children see the most important role models are their parents and caregivers, who have a regular presence in their lives. It said that as parents, it is impossible for them not to model. Their children will see their "example — positive or negative — as a pattern for the way life is to be lived."

"Kami naman balanse kami sa bahay. Kung ano 'yung kinakain namin, ganoon din sa kanila. Kaya mahalaga sa amin 'yung modeling. Kung ano 'yung dapat, nutritious na kainin namin, ganoon din sa kanila. We're very, very conscious with regards to health choices," said the actor when asked about their children, Zia and Sixto, growing up to be a "foodie" like him.

As a busy person, Dingdong said that there will be times that he, and even his wife, will have to go out to work. He recently finished the drama thriller "Royal Blood," while he and Marian are currently filming their movie "Rewind," a collaboration project between Star Cinema, APT Entertainment and Agosto Dos Media.

Their first movie together under Star Cinema was among the first batch of official entries to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival announced last July.

"Mahirap so thankful kami sa aming mga nanay. My sister also helps out. 'Pag wala kami, sila 'yung nag-aalaga sa kanila," the actor added. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Anjilica Andaya

