How Megan Young stays young, fit in her 30s

MANILA, Philippines — Megan Young underscored the importance of keeping fit and healthy even in her 30s.

As an actress and beauty queen, she is expected to look healthy, fit and glowing most of the time.

Miss World 2013, however, candidly shared the reasons why she needs to keep fit in her early 30s.

"I'm not always in tip-top shape if I'm going to be honest, but once we started doing our show, 'Royal Blood,' it was awhile since I had worked out. I hadn't eaten well. That was my normal routine," she shared to select media at the sidelines of the 15th anniversary of LifeStrong last September 16.

Megan is the face of LifeStrong's Megan Beauty.

At the time of the interview, it was the finale week of "Royal Blood," the star-studded nightly thriller. She played Diana Royales, one of the children of the wealthy Royales family whose patriarch, Gustavo Royales (Tirso Cruz III), was murdered.



"So, nu'ng nag-start na kami, sabi ko, kelangan alagaan ko talaga ang sarili ko kasi hindi na ako bumabata. You know, I'm in my 30s na. Kailangan alagaan ko 'yung health ko para kahit nagte-taping kami ng long hours, I'll still be able to do my job well," she revealed.

It was made easier for Megan as she and husband, Mikael Daez, were co-stars in the show. They played husband-and-wife, Diana and Kristoff, who were in an unhealthy marriage amid the threat of a killer in their family.

In real life, however, Mikael and Megan are a picture of a happy couple who constantly encourage each other and share their life lessons laced with humor in their podcast and social media accounts.

In preparation for their return to TV, they took care of their fitness together especially now that they are in their early to mid-30s.

"Mikael and I exercise regularly. We eat more healthy now. Mas inaaalagaan na namin 'yung health namin.

"Ito 'yung mga bagay na 'pag bata ka, nagsta-start ka pa lang sa industriya, parang, okay lang 'yan. Kaya pa ng katawan ko. Ngayon, hindi na. Kailangan maalaga every year," she explained. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by EC Toledo

