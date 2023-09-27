Beauty queens congratulate Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obeñita for first baby

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella "Cindy" Faye Obeñita has given birth to her first child with fiancé Henri Lopez.

The beauty queen shared brief details of her newborn son's birth last September 24 in an Instagram post, including an emergency C-section.

"Our journey took an unexpected turn, but we're stronger for it... our baby's safe arrival is all that matters," Cindy said, as the couple have decided to name their "little miracle" Hashira Cairo or Hashi for short.

Cindy expressed her gratitude to Henri for being at her side every step of the way, and to the team of doctors at Polymedic Medical Plaza who assisted in the birth.

"To my parents, Poy’s parents, family and friends, thank you for being my rock. For sharing you wisdom and experience, for all the love and care, I couldn’t have asked for a better support team," Cindy ended.

Among those who congratulated Cindy were fellow beauty queens Maureen Wroblewitz, MJ Lastimosa, Samantha Panlilio, Gabrielle Basiano, Hannah Arnold, Bella Ysmael, and her Miss Intercontinental successor Jasmin Selberg from Germany.

Henri posted on his own Instagram account two photos and a short video of Hashi, whom he lovingly called his "mini me" and "little prince."

Cindy — the second Filipina winner of Miss Intercontinental after 2018's Karen Gallman — and Henri got engaged last April after six years of dating and announced they were expecting two months later.

