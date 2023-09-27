^

Health And Family

Beauty queens congratulate Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obeñita for first baby

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 27, 2023 | 8:03am
Beauty queens congratulate Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella ObeÃ±ita for first baby
Cindy Obeñita and her newbown son Hashi
Cinderella Obeñita via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella "Cindy" Faye Obeñita has given birth to her first child with fiancé Henri Lopez.

The beauty queen shared brief details of her newborn son's birth last September 24 in an Instagram post, including an emergency C-section.

"Our journey took an unexpected turn, but we're stronger for it... our baby's safe arrival is all that matters," Cindy said, as the couple have decided to name their "little miracle" Hashira Cairo or Hashi for short.

Cindy expressed her gratitude to Henri for being at her side every step of the way, and to the team of doctors at Polymedic Medical Plaza who assisted in the birth.

"To my parents, Poy’s parents, family and friends, thank you for being my rock. For sharing you wisdom and experience, for all the love and care, I couldn’t have asked for a better support team," Cindy ended.

Among those who congratulated Cindy were fellow beauty queens Maureen Wroblewitz, MJ Lastimosa, Samantha Panlilio, Gabrielle Basiano, Hannah Arnold, Bella Ysmael, and her Miss Intercontinental successor Jasmin Selberg from Germany.

Henri posted on his own Instagram account two photos and a short video of Hashi, whom he lovingly called his "mini me" and "little prince."

Cindy — the second Filipina winner of Miss Intercontinental after 2018's Karen Gallman — and Henri got engaged last April after six years of dating and announced they were expecting two months later.

RELATED: A Cinderella story: Philippines' Cindy Faye Obeñita bags Miss InterContinental 2021

vuukle comment

MISS INTERCONTINENTAL

MISS INTERCONTINENTAL 2021
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
At your fingertips: 5 easy steps to achieve peaceful sleep
1 day ago

At your fingertips: 5 easy steps to achieve peaceful sleep

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
It is a quick and easy self-hypnosis that can help you remain calm and reclaim your sleep.
Health And Family
fbtw
Long Covid linked to multiple organ changes, research suggests
3 days ago

Long Covid linked to multiple organ changes, research suggests

By Agence France-Presse | 3 days ago
A third of people hospitalized with COVID-19 have "abnormalities" in multiple organs months after getting infected, a UK study...
Health And Family
fbtw
Miel Pangilinan on Internet user telling her to stop eating rice: 'Unwarranted, pretty offensive'
4 days ago

Miel Pangilinan on Internet user telling her to stop eating rice: 'Unwarranted, pretty offensive'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
The daughter of actress Sharon Cuneta and former senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan shared on TikTok that she has been receiving...
Health And Family
fbtw
Volcanic smog: Respiratory ailments, other health risks
4 days ago

Volcanic smog: Respiratory ailments, other health risks

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Individuals most likely to experience the health side effects of vog are people with asthma (particularly physically active...
Health And Family
fbtw
&lsquo;My happiness&rsquo;: Sam Verzosa opens up about relationship, rekindled romance with Rhian Ramos
5 days ago

‘My happiness’: Sam Verzosa opens up about relationship, rekindled romance with Rhian Ramos

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
“Marami kaming natututunan sa isa’t isa. Dito, tinuturuan n’ya ko maghost: ‘Be yourself. Be natu...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with