‘My happiness’: Sam Verzosa opens up about relationship, rekindled romance with Rhian Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — “Only public service.”

That was how Tutok To Win Party-List Representative Samuel “Sam” Verzosa Jr. answered Philstar.com’s query if he would join his girlfriend, actress Rhian Ramos, in showbiz, following his successful stint as TV host of CNN Philippines program “Dear SV.”

“Mag-invite na lang tayo ng more celebs. Sila ‘yung star, ako, more on the public service part. Sila ‘yung iniidolo, sila ‘yung nagbibigay-inspirasyon sa mas maraming mga tao kasi sila ‘yung iniidolo ng karamihan eh. So baka maka-collaborate natin big stars, celebs, basketball players, rappers, kung sino man ‘yung kilala. Influencers,” he added.

“Dear SV” featured inspiring stories of everyday Filipinos, who never lost hope and remained resilient despite the challenges and struggles they face. In the show, SV spread hope and joy to individuals and communities nationwide by giving them a way to sustainable livelihood, educational scholarships and providing employment and financial assistance.

Last month, “Dear SV,” which premiered last February, finished its second season. For him, the past year has been full of transformations, and the biggest of them all is transforming from the co-host of veteran TV host Willie Revillame in “Wowowin - Tutok To Win” into a full-fledged TV host with his own program.

His transition from businessman, as co-founder of multi-level marketing company Frontrow and president of Maserati Philippines, to lawmaker and TV host has not been easy even with his wealth and power as a member of the prominent Verzosa clan of Ilocos.

“There’s a personal growth din. Laging gan’un eh; it’s a new field, a new challenge for me. May mga rules na kailangan alamin. Maraming mga beteranong public servants natin. So ayun, natututo ako sa kanila,” he said. “Parang magka-classmates lang kami. ‘Yung iba tinuturuan naman ako, mga veteran.”

When asked how he balances his career with his love life, he said: “’Pag may free time kami together, magkasama… ‘Pag free time namin, maximize ko na, magkasama na kayo. Spending time together, bonding, quality time.”

Being together with Rhian, said Sam, is their only time to really rest.

“Siguro, travel together, sa bahay lang. Actually, ‘yun lang ang ano namin, pahinga,” he said on how they spend time with each other.

“Sabay kaming nagpapahinga. Sabay kaming nagtratravel, kumakain sa labas. Sa kwentuhan naman, that’s how you get to know the person.”

In an interview with "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" aired last June 19, Rhian admitted that she and Sam broke up briefly due to lack of communication, but later rekindled their romance. The actress confirmed her and Sam's relationship when they attended the GMA Gala Night together last July 2022.

Nowadays, when the pair cannot meet, they have an understanding that being busy means being productive.

“We understand na ‘yung pagiging busy is not a negative thing. It’s positive for both of us. We’re thankful na may work kami, maximized ‘yung oras namin. Eto productive kami. ‘Yun nga ‘yung importante samin, maging productive.”

He said he actually learned how to host from Rhian: “Marami kaming natututunan sa isa’t isa. Dito, tinuturuan n’ya ko maghost: ‘Be yourself. Be natural’.”

When asked if Rhian would guest in his show, he said: “Tignan natin in the future. Sana!”

Would Sam produce projects for his lady love? “’Di ko kailangan kasi ang daming nagproproduce sa kanya. Mayroon s’ya ngayong ginagawang pelikula, dalawa… ‘Pag ‘di na siguro s’ya busy. Andami pang nagproproduce for her.”

How about marriage?

“’Di na muna, saka na,” Sam said. “Ganda ng show n’ya, ‘Royal Blood.’ Ganda ng acting n’ya. Trending ‘yung acting n’ya… Malay mo, mag-Best Actress s’ya du’n.”

Last week, Rhian gave Sam sweet birthday greetings as he turned 41.

"Happy birthday my booboo. Thank you for making my heart, and every simple moment happy," the actress said on Instagram.

"U r my happiness," Sam replied.