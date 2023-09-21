4 tips to fight flu this rainy season

MANILA, Philippines — With the rainy season comes the threat of contracting flu, an infection of the nose, throat and lungs, because the rainy season means flu season.

Past data revealed that the highest cases of flu in the Philippines were recorded during the wet season. So, are you ready for the flu season?

“After going through waves of a grueling pandemic, taking millions of people by surprise, the last thing we need is to head on to a flu season unarmed. As early as now, we must be ready and prepare for any and all eventuality,” said Dr. Donald Josue, Vaccines Medical Director at GSK.

To make sure the flu virus does not catch you off guard, Dr. Josue and GSK share some of the measures you can take to make sure you are prepared for the flu season.

Update your flu vaccines.

Making sure you get your updated flu vaccines significantly lowers the risk of contracting the virus. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a flu shot is recommended annually to ensure that individuals are protected from the latest flu virus strains.

Be mindful of social distancing.

Because of much relaxed restrictions, it is easy to forget that the pandemic has not been totally eradicated. This means that you should continue practicing social distancing whenever possible.

Just like the virus that causes COVID-19, wearing face masks, keeping a good distance from other people, or avoiding going to crowded places are a few of the easiest, simplest ways to lessen the chances of catching the flu virus.

Keep your immune system strong with a healthy diet.

According to the Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI), you can boost your resistance by having a balanced diet and maintaining an active lifestyle.

By giving your body the right nutrients and exercising regularly, you allow your immune system to perform at peak physical condition. This, in turn, enables your body to resist any symptoms of flu that may arise.

Consult your doctor.

The first thing to do should you feel anything untoward is to see your doctor. Always consult with a medical professional to make sure you get the proper diagnosis and treatment.

This flu season, make sure you’re ready to fight against the flu virus. Remember to wash your hands regularly, boost your immune system, avoid large crowds and get that flu vaccine as soon as possible. Keeping yourself safe is the first step to making sure your loved ones and the community you live in are safe, too.

