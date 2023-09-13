^

Princess Sarah, Becky on motherhood: Camille Prats reacts to Angelica Panganiban's complaint about moms being ignored

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 13, 2023 | 8:50am
Princess Sarah, Becky on motherhood: Camille Prats reacts to Angelica Panganiban's complaint about moms being ignored
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host Camille Prats believed that her friend Angelica Panganiban deserved the life she’s enjoying now with partner Gregg Homan and daughter Bean.

As seen in a video posted by PEP, Camille said Angelica just wanted a stable life with her loved ones.  

“She all deserves it, all the love, the family she's building now, all of these things deserve niya kasi simple lang naman si Angge e,” she said. 

“Ito lang naman ang buhay na gusto niya, gusto niya nang puno ng pagmamahal at kasiguraduhan, something stable in life and I'm very glad na finally she has that now,” she added. 

Angelica recently reportedly complained in a social media post about having a guest who visited her home to see her baby, but did not even care to ask how she was as the baby's mom.

Camille said that she totally understands where Angelica is coming from, because they often talk about the struggles of motherhood.

“May mga times kasi na we talked about the struggles of motherhood. So minsan nadadaanan, napaguusapan pero hindi naman 'yung sobra like really talk about it na mas malalim pa pero yes,” she said. 

“Sometimes 'pag nakakapagchikahan kami, we talk about na mahirap maging nanay. And sometimes people think it's always the baby pero kumusta nga naman si mommy, 'di ba?” 

It can be recalled that Camille and Angelica were both child stars who rose to fame in the 1995 Filipino family drama "Sarah... Ang Munting Prinsesa," where Camille starred as the titular Princess Sarah, while Angelica famously portrayed Sarah's friend Becky. 

