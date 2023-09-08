Manila Doctors Hospital is with you every step of your medical journey

The Manila Doctors Hospital (MDH) is one of the leading hospitals in the country, embracing the challenge of providing patients accessible and quality healthcare.

MANILA, Philippines — In recent years, heart diseases and cancer have become prevalent reasons why Filipinos seek medical treatments and services.

Cancers in the lung, breast, colon, rectum, and prostate are the more common cancers, with 189 of every 100,000 Filipinos diagnosed with the disease. Meanwhile, one out of six Filipinos are affected by cardiovascular diseases.

According to medical professionals, Filipinos’ lifestyle choices including smoking, physical inactivity and a high-sodium diet often lead to these conditions. Stress and chronic conditions such as diabetes are also causes for cancer and heart diseases.

Thankfully, there is a medical facility that offers specialized services every step of a patient’s way toward healing and better health.

The premier choice of patients

Recognized by international accreditors, it was the first hospital in Manila to acquire an ISO 9001:2000 certification.

Presidential Suite

Because they offer top-notch services that are comparable to countries with the highest medical standards, MDH is one of the hospitals in the country with medical tourism accreditation, serving not only Filipinos but international patients as well.

For more than 60 years, it has taken care of its patients and their families in some of their most vulnerable times. This is because MDH is a premier hospital that provides holistic care that exceeds industry standards, one that anticipates and responds to the needs of the patients, their families, and the community.

In addition, MDH is home to high-caliber doctors and medical professionals that are experts in their respective fields of medicine such as Obstetrician and Gynecology, Surgery, Pediatrics, and Internal Medicine among others.

What makes MDH stand out even more is their newest and modern Dr. George S.K. Ty Medical Tower, which houses some of the most advanced and state-of-the-art medical facilities including specialty centers such as the Cancer Institute. The premier hospital also carry centers of excellence, including the Cardiovascular Center.

Dr. George S.K. Ty medical tower

Photo Release Through the Dr. George S.K. Ty medical tower, MDH has taken care of over a million outpatients and more than 50,000 inpatients of varying ages with a variety of medical needs

In November 2022, MDH inaugurated the 21-story medical tower, formerly named Norberto Ty Medical Tower. It was renamed to Dr. George S.K. Ty Medical Tower in honor of the late chairman of the Metrobank Group.

The tower is the embodiment of the chairman’s vision when it comes to providing safe, comprehensive, and accessible healthcare to anyone in need.

Through the tower, MDH’s services has grown, providing more diagnostic services through high-tech equipment in its new centers and laboratories. It also has a one-stop-shop Wellness Hub, where patients can have their Executive Check-ups done.

Through the Dr. George S.K. Ty medical tower, MDH has taken care of over a million outpatients and more than 50,000 inpatients of varying ages with a variety of medical needs—proving that as a medical and healthcare facility, they are with their patients every step of the way.

Cardiovascular Center

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory

Pre- and post COVID-19 pandemic, cardiovascular diseases are one of the most common diseases to befall not only Filipinos, but people around the world.

Thankfully, MDH has some of the best doctors under its wings that are experts in the field and are continuously studying and researching on it and ways to prevent, treat and manage heart diseases.

This is evident in Manila Doctors Hospital’s Cardiovascular Center, an integrated facility that provides the appropriate services to address their patient’s needs in cardiovascular care.

The center has the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory (Cath Lab), Coronary Care Unit, Cardiac Rehab, and Heart Care Services that are equipped with the latest technologies.

Each medical team has world-class expertise, offering specialized diagnostic and therapeutic services to manage heart diseases.

Some of the services the center offers are myocardial biopsy, hemodynamic studies, permanent pacemaker implantation, coronary angioplasty and stenting, and carotid artery stenting to name a few.

Cancer Institute

Photo Release Linear accelerator (LINAC), a VitalBeam radiotherapy system that enables cancer patients to advanced treatment to fight cancer with minimal side effects.

In 2019, Manila Doctors Hospital introduced to the public its new Cancer Institute offering patients faster, innovative and more comprehensive cancer care.

Cancer is one of the diseases anyone dreads to have but with MDH’s Cancer Institute, patients are given the best treatment and healing process in the most difficult moments of their lives through its multidisciplinary team and advanced and cutting-edge technology.

The institute’s services include chemotherapy, immunotherapy and radiotherapy, as well as specialized cancer treatments such as the brachytherapy, or targeted radiation therapy that destroys cancer cells and shrink tumors.

It also offers the linear accelerator (LINAC), a VitalBeam radiotherapy system that enables cancer patients to advanced treatment to fight cancer with minimal side effects.

The VitalBeam provides fast, non-invasive, outpatient treatments for a wide range of cancer types and gives physicians more tools to treat the most challenging cancer types.

With you every step of the way

Manila Doctors Hospital was first established in 1956 by a group of 14 doctors with the vision of providing exceptional healthcare to both Filipinos and international clients. From a five-story building, it has since grown into a hospital complex that provides holistic and globally-competitive healthcare.

Over the years, MDH has continually developed its entire medical and diagnostic services until it is recognized as one of the top five hospitals in Metro Manila.

Indeed, MDH has become the hospital of choice of families of every generation through their state-of-the-art technology, expert medical professionals and comprehensive patient-centric services.

In its over 60 years of operation, MDH has taken care of families at every stage of their lives—from the time they are born until they have reached old age, proving once again that they are with their patients every step of the way.

To know more about Manila Doctors Hospitals and their services, visit www.maniladoctors.com.ph. For inquiries about their services, drop a line at their official Facebook and Instagram accounts or through [email protected].

