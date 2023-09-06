How to make FB, IG, TikTok beneficial for mental health: Doctor shares tips

Have a good sense of self so you are not defined by the number of 'likes' you get.

CAINTA, Philippines — These days, when social media reigns supreme and almost nobody (sigh!) can live without a cell phone in hand, most people get affirmation that they are OK, they are likable, from where else but Facebook (FB), Instagram (IG) and, now, even TikTok.

They feel happy when they see lots of that little blue thumbs-up symbol on their FB post, plenty of that red heart on IG for every post, and a soaring number of views on their TikTok videos. They base their personal likability on the “likes” that they get for their posts.

Each added “like,” especially when it comes as they browse through their posts and check out their feed, gives them that tingling feel-good sensation similar to the “kilig” they feel when someone praises them for losing weight or a job well done. No wonder so many people are hopelessly hooked on FB, IG, TikTok, and other social media platforms.

“It’s been proven that social media ‘likes’ affect that part of our brain that has to do with rewards. The more ‘likes’ you get, the greater the release of dopamine, a hormone associated with happiness.” said doctor Edgardo Juan Tolentino, Chairman of Neurological Sciences, Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed).

That’s a lot of happiness hormones for Pinoys. In the updated study “Social Media Statistics in the Philippines,” which is based on a Digital 2023 Global Overview Report, a staggering 84.45 million Filipinos (72.5% of the country’s population!) spend an average of 3 hours and 43 minutes glued to their choice of social media platforms.

Keeping in touch with family and friends was the chief reason for using social media, say respondents. But don’t be surprised if they stay for their dopamine fix, too: 30% of the total users are between the ages of 18 and 24 years old. These are the ages that seek attention, validation, and a sense of identity.

It’s a tough age to be at a time of fake news, cyberbullying, and love scams. “As great as social media is, it’s traced to depression, isolation, ruined reputations, financial debt, and lives lost of vulnerable individuals,” Dr. Tolentino pointed out.

“There’s nothing wrong about being appreciated through the number of likes, followers, and positive comments on your post. We all seek to be liked by others. Problems arise when you hinge on people’s every opinion of you—and many of them aren’t even true. Few likes and many mean comments tend to make you wonder whether you are indeed likeable,” added the MakatiMed health expert.

Still, social media can give love benefits to your mental health. “Just make sure you spend as much time offline, cultivating genuine relationships with family and friends in person,” Dr. Tolentino advised.

He added: “Have a solid sense of self, so that you are not defined by the number of likes or favorable comments. Learn to distinguish authentic, helpful sites over ones that spread false information, put you down, encourage self-doubt, or convince you to harm yourself or others. Above all, before you want anybody to like you, you have to like yourself first.”

Here are five ways that social media can be good for you: