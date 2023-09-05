Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): How regular exercise can help

MANILA, Philippines — The sad truth is that although women want to become mothers, 5 to 10% of women aged between 15 and 44 suffer from a disease called Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

PCOS is a condition in which a woman has few, irregular, and unusually long menstrual periods. She may even have too much of a male hormone called androgen in her body. It is a problem with hormones that happens during the reproductive years, with small sacs of fluid called cysts developing along the outer edge of the ovary. These cysts contain immature eggs called follicles, which may fail to release eggs regularly. A woman with PCOS produces a higher-than-normal amount of a male hormone called androgen. It is this hormonal imbalance that causes her body to skip menstrual periods, making it more difficult for her to conceive or get pregnant.

Besides irregular menstruation, PCOS may also cause hair growth on the face and body, acne, and baldness, and may lead to more long-term health problems such as diabetes and heart disease.

Doctors usually prescribe birth control pills and diabetes drugs to address the hormonal imbalance and thus improve the condition.

Studies have also shown that women who have PCOS may have an improved lifestyle through exercise. A 2019 study says that 12 weeks of aerobic exercise and stretching exercise with lifestyle management show an improvement in the hormonal profile and quality of life for those with PCOS. It has likewise found that aerobic exercises are more effective than stretching exercises on hormonal profiles and quality of life improvement among young women with PCOS.

Low-impact Aerobic exercises

According to Cleveland Clinic, low-impact aerobic exercises that women with PCOS should engage in include:

Swimming

Swimming is a type of cardio exercise that will not stress the body. Immersion in water lessens gravity effects which is why it is a low-impact activity. Women who have PCOS can do aqua aerobics or Zumba to use resistance to work the entire body but go easy on the joints. Set distance or speed goals when doing swimming laps.

Walking

Brisk walking for 30 minutes can be of big help for women with PCOS. It will help prevent insulin resistance and weight gain. Another study says that walking after eating is a huge advantage for lowering blood sugar levels by enhancing insulin sensitivity. Thus, walking is one of the best exercises for those who are suffering from PCOS.

Cycling

Exercising on spin bike will reduce calories and abdominal fat more effectively than taking a walk. It will help women lose 5 to 10% of their weight, which will properly manage PCOS symptoms by lessening excess testosterone and improving insulin resistance.

Using an elliptical trainer

An alternative to walking that will burn more calories is exercising with the use of an elliptical trainer because of increased resistance. Harvard Health Publishing notes that a person weighing 155 pounds can burn around 355 calories after working out for 30 minutes on the elliptical trainer.

High-impact Aerobic exercises

Here are some high-impact aerobic exercises that can be squeezed into the routine:

Running

It is advisable for women with PCOS to do one or two 5-kilometer runs per week. Switching to trail running or barefoot running may also be made for variety every now and then. To reduce added stress to the body, do not do long runs or run above the recommended length of running time.

Jumping rope

Skipping rope, when done regularly by women with PCOS, has huge benefits, such as improving insulin sensitivity and burning more calories. When using a jumping rope, they will be increasing their metabolism and reducing stress levels, thus improving heart health. Another benefit from using jumping rope regularly is enhancing bone density, as women with PCOS tend to experience pelvic pain. This exercise can stimulate the creation of new bone cells.

High-impact routines or step aerobics

Using high-intensity exercise can impact cardio fitness, body composition, and resistance to insulin. Women with PCOS stand to gain health benefits when they do 120 minutes of intense exercise weekly. These exercises take between 15 to 45 minutes per session and it involves intense exercise and a rest period.

“Women’s health should be something that people discuss more often. It is a crucial topic, especially for those living with PCOS,” said Kieran Sheridan, a board-certified physiotherapist based in the United Arab Emirates and co-founder of GulfPhysio.com.