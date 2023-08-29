^

Health And Family

Bela Padilla celebrates dad's life in touching eulogy

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 29, 2023 | 4:04pm
Bela Padilla celebrates dad's life in touching eulogy
Actress Bela Padilla with father Cornelio Sullivan
Bela Padilla via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Bela Padilla's father Cornelio Sullivan has passed away. 

In her Instagram account, Bela posted photos of her and her father, saying that her dad died in his sleep. 

"Life really is a series of highs and lows. Our dad passed away last night in his sleep and that is my only consolation in all of this. He wasn’t in pain and he hopefully was dreaming of the happy times in his life," Bela wrote. 

Bela said her dad lived his life to the fullest. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bela Padilla (@bela)

“My sister, Ceri, told me the most beautiful thing last night... my dad loved us, his children, deeply. And he also loved himself. And that certainly is true," she said.

"My dad loved life and lived his life to the fullest he could. He always knew where all the cool places were in any country he was in and the bands in bars loved him because he always sang along," she added.

The actress also shared what she learned from her father. 

"I love the water and I dive deeply because he taught me to swim and be fearless in the water at such an early age. His ability to see a problem and think of several solutions first before reacting is something I try to practice," she said. 

"He never took no for an answer when he believed something was right and he made sure that everybody knew what 'right' was. I never saw him upset... or lose his cool. Never saw him get angry or mad at anybody (in front of me). He was very empathetic but still madly funny. And he gave the best hugs, never letting go first. I will always wish for one more day, but that would be unfair. For now, and until paradise comes, the memories will tide us over," she added. 

RELATED'Wasted opportunity': Bela Padilla offers suggestion over 'Love the Philippines' tourism campaign mess

vuukle comment

BELA PADILLA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Yan ang isip bata!' Empowering kids to create a better tomorrow in Tang Kidnovator Camp
brandSpace
7 days ago

‘Yan ang isip bata!' Empowering kids to create a better tomorrow in Tang Kidnovator Camp

7 days ago
Tang will be launching its first ever Tang Kidnovators Camp—gathering the Top 40 Kids from all over Metro Manila who...
Health And Family
fbtw
Style and play
7 days ago

Style and play

By Anna Martelino | 7 days ago
Rustan’s Department Store, the country’s premiere luxury retail destination, holds the annual Style & Play until...
Health And Family
fbtw
Barley, the superfood for immunity, heart health, and weight loss
7 days ago

Barley, the superfood for immunity, heart health, and weight loss

By Ching M. Alano | 7 days ago
Since ancient times, barley has been used as a food and medicine. Roman gladiators, with their superhuman strength that could...
Health And Family
fbtw
'My new best friend': Toni Gonzaga shares footage of daughter Polly's birth
10 days ago

'My new best friend': Toni Gonzaga shares footage of daughter Polly's birth

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Toni Gonzaga recounted her daughter Polly's birth in a video on her Instagram account consisting of clips leading up to the...
Health And Family
fbtw
'Time to move to a bigger room': Jessy Mendiola shares daughter Rosie begins crawling
10 days ago

'Time to move to a bigger room': Jessy Mendiola shares daughter Rosie begins crawling

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Isabella Rose, the infant daughter of celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola whom they affectionately call Rosie...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with