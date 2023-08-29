^

Health And Family

National Lung Month: Asthma still top lung disease in the Philippines

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 29, 2023 | 1:16pm
National Lung Month: Asthma still top lung disease in the Philippines
Medical societies and patient-leaders unite for respiratory disease awareness campaign.
Released

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of National Lung Month, frontrunners in the Philippine healthcare industry coalesced recently to increase public education on various lung diseases. 

The event “Lungs Matter: Raising Awareness for Respiratory Wellness” was put up by the Philippine Alliance of Patient Organizations, Psoriasis Philippines, Philippine Society for Orphan Disorders, Scleroderma Awareness Philippines, and Philippine College of Chest Physicians (PCCP), supported by pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim (Philippines) Inc. 

Held in The Bayleaf Hotel in Intramuros, Manila, the event was attended by esteemed healthcare experts who shared fruitful insights on popular and lesser-known respiratory diseases, and the basics of lung care. 

“This National Lung Month is a good opportunity for us to focus the public’s attention on respiratory wellness, spread more awareness on the different kinds of lung disease, and call on a collective movement to support healthier air,” said Dr. Mae Campomanes, Chair for the Council on Occupational and Interstitial Lung Diseases, PCCP. 

The “Lungs Matter: Raising Awareness for Respiratory Wellness” event took guests on various forum talks, pocket activities, and wellness exercises, such as Breathwork Practices and Shibashi — an 18-posture exercise that coordinates movement with breathing and concentration. 

It was then followed by a meditational walk in the historic Arroceros Forest Park. Known as “Manila’s last lung,” the Arroceros Forest Park was a catalyst for better and healthier environment in the aim of fostering lung health. The walk was done in solidarity of all partners to focus the public’s attention on respiratory wellness and to encourage participants to make a personal pledge to supporting lung health. 

In 2022, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 300,000 cases of acute respiratory infection over the course of six months. Among the most common lung diseases known to Filipinos are:

  • Asthma, a disease of the airways in the lungs caused by inflammation;
  • Pneumonia, which happens when fluids build up in the lungs;
  • Tuberculosis (TB), a contagious disease caused by germs;
  • and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), an inflammation that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs.
  • Other rare lung diseases that are equally important, but which are difficult to diagnose are Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), which is a group of disorders that cause progressive scarring of lung tissue.  

“There’s a wide range of topics for us to touch on regarding respiratory wellness. We at Boehringer Ingelheim, are committed to supporting our health organizations and medical societies to further increase disease education. We want to help push prevention and early diagnosis at the forefront so we can safeguard the health of many Filipinos,” said Dr. Greta Cortez, Head of Medicine for Boehringer Ingelheim (Philippines) Inc.  

Through the “Lungs Matter: Raising Awareness for Respiratory Wellness” event, advocates champion the patients’ quality of life by putting importance on prevention and early detection.

This educational discussion, in honor of National Lung Month, aims to inform the public about the predispositions and risks associated with common to life-threatening respiratory diseases.

RELATED5 tips to help women stay healthy

vuukle comment

NATIONAL LUNG MONTH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Style and play
7 days ago

Style and play

By Anna Martelino | 7 days ago
Rustan’s Department Store, the country’s premiere luxury retail destination, holds the annual Style & Play until...
Health And Family
fbtw
Barley, the superfood for immunity, heart health, and weight loss
7 days ago

Barley, the superfood for immunity, heart health, and weight loss

By Ching M. Alano | 7 days ago
Since ancient times, barley has been used as a food and medicine. Roman gladiators, with their superhuman strength that could...
Health And Family
fbtw
'My new best friend': Toni Gonzaga shares footage of daughter Polly's birth
10 days ago

'My new best friend': Toni Gonzaga shares footage of daughter Polly's birth

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Toni Gonzaga recounted her daughter Polly's birth in a video on her Instagram account consisting of clips leading up to the...
Health And Family
fbtw
'Time to move to a bigger room': Jessy Mendiola shares daughter Rosie begins crawling
10 days ago

'Time to move to a bigger room': Jessy Mendiola shares daughter Rosie begins crawling

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Isabella Rose, the infant daughter of celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola whom they affectionately call Rosie...
Health And Family
fbtw
Claudine Barretto credits Intermittent Fasting for 84-pound weight loss in 2 months
12 days ago

Claudine Barretto credits Intermittent Fasting for 84-pound weight loss in 2 months

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
Actress Claudine Barretto managed to lose 84 pounds (38 kilograms) in two months because of Intermittent Fasting, among other...
Health And Family
fbtw
Beauty queen Shaila Rebortera shares photos of alleged domestic abuse vs Kapuso actor Rob Gomez
14 days ago

Beauty queen Shaila Rebortera shares photos of alleged domestic abuse vs Kapuso actor Rob Gomez

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
After revealing that she and Kapuso actor Rob Gomez are parents to baby girl Amelia, Miss Multinational Philippines 2021 Shaila...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with