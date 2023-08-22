^

Health And Family

‘Yan ang isip bata!' Empowering kids to create a better tomorrow in Tang Kidnovator Camp

Philstar.com
August 22, 2023 | 3:30pm
for Tang
Tang empowers kids to create a better tomorrow in 'innovation camp'
Tang aims to empower kids to become Tang Kidnovators—creating solutions for the betterment of the community such as Jade Go Patawaran.

MANILA, Philippines — In our society, "isip-bata" or "to think like a child" is often seen as negative. It connotes immaturity, unreliableness and inexperience.

Unfortunately, most of us—adults and kids alike—have normalized and accepted this term. Because of this mindset, we have programmed ourselves into believing that kids do not have the capacity to think for themselves and do great things.

But kids are not like that.

Children are natural innovators and problem-solvers. They can come up with unique and innovative solutions to complex problems.

By creating an environment that allows children to think beyond conventional boundaries, listening to their perspectives, and empowering them to embrace their own bright future,we can tap into this innate creativity and help them develop the skills and confidence they need to succeed.

This is why Tang seeks to break away from the negative perception towards this mentality. Encouraging free and creative thinking that scream “Yan Ang Isip Bata!” this movement aims to inspire youngsters and parents alike to unlock their creativity and change the world.

Aligned with this vision is the latest Tang film.

This showcases what "isip-bata" truly means—being caring, creative, innovative, and so much more, by featuring real kids who have come up with amazing inventions that address issues we have in our society.

Tang aims to redefine "isip-bata," encouraging kids and adults to play an active role in fostering the love of learning and discovery—as this "isip bata" mindset allows one to make a difference in the community.

With the brand's purpose to redefine "isip-bata," Tang will be launching its first ever Tang Kidnovator Camp—gathering the Top 40 Kids from all over Metro Manila who bring bold and innovative ideas to make the community a better place.

Tang aims to empower kids to become Tang Kidnovators—creating solutions for the betterment of the community such as Jade Go Patawaran. While young in age, she felt empowered by Tang to come up with unique and life-changing inventions that will shape the world!

Access to electricity and good learning conditions, protection of cultural heritage, the right to clean air, and a livable environment are some challenges we currently face.

Tang believes that our kids have the solution! At the Kidnovator Camp, kids will be encouraged to come up with ideas on how to solve these challenges and more.

These Kidnovators have the power of Tang, with Vitamins C, D and Zinc. With 22 delicious flavors to choose from, Tang has helps add the smarts, stamina and health they need to truly make a difference in the community! 

Have your child join the Tang Kidnovator Camp today!

 

Like and follow Tang on Facebook for more details. Your favorite Tang is available in Lazada, Shopee, and all leading supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide! 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Tang. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

vuukle comment

KIDS CAMP

TANG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Claudine Barretto credits Intermittent Fasting for 84-pound weight loss in 2 months
5 days ago

Claudine Barretto credits Intermittent Fasting for 84-pound weight loss in 2 months

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Actress Claudine Barretto managed to lose 84 pounds (38 kilograms) in two months because of Intermittent Fasting, among other...
Health And Family
fbtw
Beauty queen Shaila Rebortera shares photos of alleged domestic abuse vs Kapuso actor Rob Gomez
7 days ago

Beauty queen Shaila Rebortera shares photos of alleged domestic abuse vs Kapuso actor Rob Gomez

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
After revealing that she and Kapuso actor Rob Gomez are parents to baby girl Amelia, Miss Multinational Philippines 2021 Shaila...
Health And Family
fbtw
Brain talk with top neurosurgeons
7 days ago

Brain talk with top neurosurgeons

By Lai S. Reyes | 7 days ago
In 2021, a brain tumor patient had her 15 minutes of fame when she gamely played the flute and counted while undergoing a...
Health And Family
fbtw
Keep yourself protected during the rainy season with health, beauty essentials from Watsons
brandSpace
8 days ago

Keep yourself protected during the rainy season with health, beauty essentials from Watsons

8 days ago
Health, wellness and beauty retailer Watsons is your partner in staying healthy and well during the rainy season.
Health And Family
fbtw
Toni Gonzaga shares photo of son Seve, newborn daughter Paulina
8 days ago

Toni Gonzaga shares photo of son Seve, newborn daughter Paulina

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
Toni Gonzaga posted the photo of her eldest son, Seve, sitting beside the cradle where his younger sister, Paulina, is sleeping,...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with