'Time to move to a bigger room': Jessy Mendiola shares daughter Rosie begins crawling

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 18, 2023 | 5:56pm
Jessy Mendiola with baby Rosie
MANILA, Philippines — Isabella Rose, the infant daughter of celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola whom they affectionately call Rosie or Peanut, now knows how to crawl!

Jessy shared on Instagram a sped-up video of her playing with her seven-month old daughter, placing a toy house on different corners of a mat for Rosie to crawl on.

"This little girl started crawling today. Buti nalang hindi siya nainis sakin kakalipat ng toys niya," Jessy wrote in the caption. "Natakot siya sa baby cam kasi narinig niya voice ni Papa."

The video, taken overheard and likely from a security camera, was set to Dalkom Sounds' "Cherry Peace."

In the comments section, Luis praised both his favorite girls, "Go my Peanut! Good job Mama."

With Rosie now able to crawl, Jessy said it is time to move her daughter to a bigger room.

Jessy and Luis tied the knot in February 2021 after over five years of dating and had Rosie just before 2022 ended.

Luis was recently absolved of a Syndicated Estafa complaint involving Flex Fuel as he reportedly had no connection to the embroiled company when an investment scam occurred in 2021.

RELATED: 'Ilong lang akin': Luis Manzano says Jessy Mendiola is their baby's lookalike

