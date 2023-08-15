^

Beauty queen Shaila Rebortera shares photos of alleged domestic abuse vs Kapuso actor Rob Gomez

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 15, 2023 | 10:16am
Beauty queen Shaila Rebortera shares photos of alleged domestic abuse vs Kapuso actor Rob Gomez
Shaila Rebortera and Rob Gomez with their daughter
MANILA, Philippines — After revealing that she and Kapuso actor Rob Gomez are parents to baby girl Amelia, Miss Multinational Philippines 2021 Shaila Rebortera posted photos of alleged domestic abuse.

Shaila, however, deleted the photos and Rob's mother said in an interview that she and her baby already left the family house. 

A week after, Shaila explained why she deleted the alleged domestic abuse photos. 

"After over a year of being silent about the abuse, I'm happy I was able to speak my truth. Just hours after the photos of the bruises were uploaded, his mother asked for me to say sorry in exchange for being able to stay with them. I decided to leave,” she said. 

"Since that day, so many girls have reached out to tell me either about the same physical, verbal and emotional abuse they have experienced from him or about the cheating incidents that happened all the while he was keeping our relationship and our baby 'private' for his career. I feel sick hearing about all these now,” she added. 

Shaila thanked everyone who supported her.

"Nonetheless, I am grateful to everyone who has shown me support and has helped me get back on my feet. To those who messaged me to let me know I'm not alone, thank you,” she said. 

"I know I should have spoken sooner, but the next best time is now."

