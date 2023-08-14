^

Health And Family

Keep yourself protected during the rainy season with health, beauty essentials from Watsons

Philstar.com
August 14, 2023 | 4:00pm
Keep yourself protected during the rainy season with health, beauty essentials from Watsons
Enjoy a well-deserved rest with your daily dose of Vitamins from Watsons!
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Rainy season is already here, so there are a lot of health risks, including dengue, colds, even skin problems.

Health, wellness and beauty retailer Watsons is your partner in staying healthy and well during the rainy season. Watsons has a wide range of health products, services and offers that will help you stay in good health all year round.

You can get your vaccines against pneumonia, flu and HPV at Watsons, and it has reliable pharmacists as health experts and beauty advisors as beauty partners who will assist you as you shop.

For an immunity boost and a healthier body

You need to take care of your body by taking vitamins and supplements to avoid diseases during the rainy season.

Health Aid Bifina S Probiotics is a probiotic supplement that improves gut flora, increases immunity and metabolism, and improves digestion or bowel movement. It is up to 50% off from August 15 to 20.

Mega Mangosteen has antioxidants, xanthones, vitamins, minerals and healthy phytonutrients from mangosteen and malunggay for an energy boost.

Enervon C has vitamin-B complex and vitamin C to help promote increased energy and enhance the immune system while Conzace has Zinc, Vitamins A, C and E to help improve the immunity, skin and hair.

For Enervon C, it’s 30% off for members and 10% off for non-members. For Conzace, it’s 30% off for members and 10% off for non-members when you buy 30 capsules.

Mega-Ampalaya has 500 mg of pure ampalaya or bitter gourd, which is known for their value to help balance blood sugar in the body.

Nature-C Berries Extract helps strengthen the immune system, is good for the heart and helps reduce inflammation.

Phytopain is a dietary food supplement that helps relieve pain and reduce morning body stiffness and improve agility.

Fluaid is a quality and safe affordable flu medicine.

For healthy skin

Always keep your skin moisturized and protected with body lotions like Cathy Doll Fresh Citrus Whitamin Vitamin C Body Lotion (up to 50% off until August 20), Cathy Doll Hyaluron Vitamin E Milk Protein Body Lotion, Vaseline Gluta-Hya Serum Burst Lotion Dewy Radiance (on a Buy 2, Get 40% off offer) and Vaseline Gluta-Hya Serum Burst UV Lotion Flawless Glow (on a Buy 2, Get 40% off offer).

No matter what your skin type or budget is, you’ll surely find something perfect for your skincare needs at Watsons. Worth trying are Cathy Doll Hya Cushion Facial Foam Cleanser, Megan Apricot Face & Body Scrub, Cathy Doll Water Splash Essence with L-Glutathione, Cathy Doll Whitamin C Cleansing Gel, Megan Sunflower Soothing Gel and Megan Sunflower Oil Serum.

You can also get good deals on other personal care products. Bic Twin Lady has free Carefree Pantyliners while Colgate Toothbrush and Toothpaste are at 20% to 50% off until September. Sparkle Toothbrush and Toothpaste is on a Buy 1, Take 1 offer for August.

During the rainy season, our immune system is compromised, which results in various diseases. Make sure you are protected by shopping for your essentials at Watsons. With Watsons in your life, you are able to embrace overall wellness and achieve a happier, healthier and more beautiful you!

Start your journey to wellness through downloading the Watsons app now: http://bit.ly/WatsonsMobileApp. With a minimum purchase requirement of P700, you can enjoy P100 off on products. Terms and conditions apply.

You may also visit any of the 1,000+ Watsons stores nationwide or pick up your orders at your nearest Watsons store in 30 minutes or less via Click & Collect. Another option is to have your purchases delivered to you in three hours through Express Delivery.

 

For more information, follow @watsonsph on Instagram, like @WatsonsPH on Facebook, and follow @watsonsphilippines on TikTok.

vuukle comment

WATSONS PERSONAL STORES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Deal or No Deal': Mark Leviste recalls how he met Kris Aquino
3 days ago

'Deal or No Deal': Mark Leviste recalls how he met Kris Aquino

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste recalled how he met Kris Aquino. 
Health And Family
fbtw
'Nagtanggal ng rice': Viy Cortez shares reasons behind post-pregnancy weight loss
4 days ago

'Nagtanggal ng rice': Viy Cortez shares reasons behind post-pregnancy weight loss

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Content creator Viy Cortez, wife of fellow content creator Lincoln Velazquez or better known as Cong TV, detailed how she...
Health And Family
fbtw
What is Stiff Person Syndrome? Celine Dion's diagnosis that made her cancel tour
4 days ago

What is Stiff Person Syndrome? Celine Dion's diagnosis that made her cancel tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Stiff Person Syndrome or SPS is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms, often...
Health And Family
fbtw
Affordable, safe and just as effective: Demystifying generic medicines and why they matter
Sponsored
7 days ago

Affordable, safe and just as effective: Demystifying generic medicines and why they matter

By May Dedicatoria | 7 days ago
RHEA Generics, a homegrown heritage brand and pioneer in the generics industry, aims to revolutionize the healthcare landscape...
Health And Family
fbtw
5 important tips on how to prepare for a 21-km run
8 days ago

5 important tips on how to prepare for a 21-km run

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 8 days ago
For those who are planning to join a 21-kilometer run, here are five important tips to help you prepare for the run.
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with