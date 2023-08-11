'Love, friendship, fidelity': Mark Leviste explains ring from Kris Aquino

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Governor Mark Leviste explained the symbol of his ring that TV host Kris Aquino gave to him.

In an interview with showbiz columnist and TV host Butch Francisco, Mark said he promised Kris to keep the story of the ring private but a fan page of Kris posted about it.

“You know, I promised Kris that I will keep the story of this ring private but recently one of her fan pages posted about it because some 'Marites' ay nag-speculate kung bakit ako biglang may suot na singsing,” he said.

“Hinuhulaan ng mga followers na galing diumano kay Kris. Then eventually she replied to a post of the fan page,” he added.

Mark said the ring is called "Trinity" and it symbolizes something.

“Sa kanya na mismo nanggaling na binigyan niya ko ng singsing. Trinity ring. It symbolizes love, friendship and fidelity,” he said. — Video from PikaPika YouTube channel

