Health And Family

'Nagtanggal ng rice': Viy Cortez shares reasons behind post-pregnancy weight loss

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 10, 2023 | 1:48pm
'Nagtanggal ng rice': Viy Cortez shares reasons behind post-pregnancy weight loss
Content creator Viy Cortez in two photos set nearly a year apart
Viy Cortez via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Viy Cortez, wife of fellow content creator Lincoln Velazquez or better known as Cong TV, detailed how she was able to lose weight following the birth of the couple's son Kidlat last year.

On her personal Facebook account, Viy shared a photo of herself carrying an infant Kidlat from 2022 and a recent picture of herself holding Kidlat as she scrolled her phone.

"Nahigop ni Kidlat lahat ng taba ko," Viy wrote in the caption, then shared in the comments section how she actually was able to lose up to 33 kilograms of post-pregnancy weight.

Viy said that she stopped eating rice and began drinking a slimming food supplement, noting she only started on the latter when she had stopped breastfeeding Kidlat.

The content creator added that she plans to further change her diet with the correct food intake and proper exercise by starting with jogging and walking, "Gusto ko maging healthy, sana magawa ko."

"Gusto ko din kasi mabuntis next year kaya naghahanda din ako," Viy also said.

Viy and Lincoln will tie the knot later this year after being engaged last October, three months after the birth of Kidlat whose godparents are Donnalyn Bartolome and James Reid. The family are eyeing their new home to finish construction this December.

WEIGHT LOSS
