What is Stiff Person Syndrome? Celine Dion's diagnosis that made her cancel tour

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 10, 2023 | 8:07am
In this file photo taken on June 24, 2016 Canada's singer Celine Dion performs on stage at AccorHotels Arena concert hall in Paris. Celine Dion revealed on her Instagram account on December 8, 2022 that she is suffering from a "very rare neurological disorder", which has forced her to postpone concerts on her "Courage World Tour" in Europe once again.
AFP/Philippe Lopez

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Celine Dion revealed last December that she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) and as such, had to postpone some of her concerts at the time.

Complications from the condition led Dion to cancel her "Courage World Tour" dates until 2024 as she continues doing daily physical therapy.

What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

According to John Hopkins Medicine, Stiff Person Syndrome or SPS is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms, often starting in the legs and back.

Other symptoms of SPS include an unsteady gait, double vision, and slurred speech.

The condition commonly develops in people during their 40s — Dion turned 55 last March — and an individual has a one or two in a million chance of being affected. Like most autoimmune conditions, SPS affects more women than men.

"This neurological disorder can affect anyone at any age," said Mayo Clinic neurologist and movement disorders expert Dr. Andrew McKeon. "More than 50% of patients have a coexisting non-neurological autoimmune disease, such as Type 1 diabetes or autoimmune thyroid disease."

Symptom effects

Muscle spasms caused by SPS happen in episodes especially when the individual abruptly moves or is startled.

The spasms and stiffness cause the muscles to go stiff like a board, and can result in the following:

  • Difficulty walking
  • Rigid posture
  • Unsteadiness and falling, possibly leading to anxiety and agoraphobia (irrational or extreme fear of crowded places or entering open spaces)
  • Shortness of breath (if affecting chest muscles)
  • Chronic pain
  • Exaggerated curve (Hyperlordosis) in the lower back and changes in the spine alignment can lead to spinal cord compression

Less typical symptoms that occur are speech issues, lack of coordination, and eye movement problems that lead to double vision. Any of the mentioned symptoms can appear in various orders.

There is no current therapy that can erase SPS, but treatment can help minimize the severity of symptoms like oral muscle relaxers and medications that target one's immune system.

Some nonmedication therapies include physical therapy, aquatic therapy in very warm water, heating pads, stretching, massage, Yoga, Acupuncture, and Pilates.

SPS types

The most common form of SPS, the Classic Syndrome, sees individuals feeling stiffness in their lower back and leg muscles more than their arms. Individuals may also have frequent spasms and walk with a stiff gait, in pain most of the day.

A less common form is Partial SPS, which sees spasms directed in a specific area like the limbs (mostly one leg) or trunk, though contractions are felt in parts of the chest or abdomen.

Another less common form is SPS Plus, the common symptoms combined with those that suggest brainstem and/or cerebellar dysfunction.

