Affordable, safe and just as effective: Demystifying generic medicines and why they matter

MANILA, Philippines — Access to affordable healthcare remains a pressing problem in many countries.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), every Filipino spent nearly P10,000 a year on health-related goods and services in 2021, making healthcare one of the largest family expenditure items.

In the Philippines, diabetes mellitus and heart and respiratory diseases are some of the top causes of death in the Philippines which require long-term medication.

Nevertheless, with the availability of generic medicines that help make healthcare accessible, Filipinos have a better chance of beating the odds of these diseases.

However, there are many myths about generic medicines, from quality to safety, that make many Filipinos hesitant to use them.

RHEA Generics, a homegrown heritage brand and pioneer in the generics industry, aims to revolutionize the healthcare landscape by addressing misconceptions about generic medication.

“Some people frequently mistrust generic medications because they believe they are not subject to the same regulations as their brand-name counterparts. For example, generic medicines are frequently misunderstood as being unsafe, ineffective and of low quality as they are sold at low prices,” Philusa Corporation President and General Manager Neogin Evangelista told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

To help shed more light on generic medicines and their benefits, check out this list debunking some common myths about generics.

FALSE: Generics are made in facilities with low standards

Some generic medicines are manufactured by reputable pharmaceutical companies in high-grade facilities and also need to pass regulatory standards.

RHEA Generics is committed to ensuring the highest quality and safety standards as they are made in the manufacturing sites of their partner global pharmaceutical companies abroad.

“Our partners verify that each product meets the highest standards of quality, safety and efficacy,” Evangelista said.

FALSE: Generic medicines are of inferior quality compared to branded drugs

Generic medicines are more affordable because they are distributed without patent protection. Therefore, the price is significantly reduced, which makes it more affordable and accessible for Filipinos.

Additionally, generic and branded medicines share the same active ingredients, making them equally potent and efficient.

As a matter of fact, RHEA Generics partners with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Pfizer, Viatris, Sanofi, GSK, Otsuka, Merck, Fresenius Kabi, AstraZeneca, OEP, Lundbeck and Boehringer Ingelheim, to ensure the delivery of world-class-quality medical products for every Filipino.

FALSE: Generic medicines are not safe

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducts stringent inspections and rigorous approval processes on all medications, including generic drugs, to guarantee their quality and safety.

In order to ensure that drug manufacturing facilities and products adhere to FDA registration and safety regulations, the agency also performs post-marketing surveillance.

Continued innovation and education

PHILUSA Corporation Head of Marketing Maya Leander also observes that many Filipinos lack access to proper healthcare.

“Some of them even avoid doing regular check-ups or consultations and resort to self-medication, thinking that in doing so, they can save for other essentials,” she said.

RHEA Generics understands this pain among many Filipinos. This is why the company continues to innovate and deliver affordable yet world-class medicines and expand its partnerships with other potential global pharmaceutical companies.

To further advocate the importance of generic prescriptions in improving healthcare accessibility, it continuously conducts public educational campaigns and takes part in the education of pharmacists about generic medicines.

This is part of its goal to educate Filipinos on the safety and efficacy of generic medicines.

These commitments have earned RHEA Generics a reputation as a trusted brand in the generic pharmaceutical industry and a partner in healthcare for many patients in the country.

Aside from forging partnerships, the company is committed to expanding its product portfolio to help Filipino patients have access to a wider range of economical treatments.

Leander also believes that the government and healthcare providers can work together to increase education and awareness about generic medicines to address misconceptions.

“Healthcare practitioners can also challenge negative perceptions and promote brand neutrality when prescribing medications. Through this, we can help improve patient compliance in the Philippines with the use of trusted and world-quality medicines,” Leander said.

A homegrown heritage brand

A pioneer in the generics industry in the Philippines, RHEA Generics will always be one with the Filipinos until we attain truly affordable healthcare.

“RHEA Generics will remain accessible and affordable without compromising its world-class-quality and safe health products—uni-branded medicines that are consistent in terms of quality and efficacy. With this, Filipinos can rest easy knowing that their healthcare partner is providing reliable and cost-effective options,” Evangelista concluded.

