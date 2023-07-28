^

Benj Pangilinan shares advice from brother Donny Pangilinan

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 28, 2023 | 9:44am
Benj and Donny Pangilinan
Benj Pangilinan via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) newcomer Benj Pangilinan admitted there’s a slight pressure for him especially since he came from a showbiz family and his brother is Donny Pangilinan. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during the music video launch of his debut single “Love, That’s Rare,” Benj said he hopes that the public will enjoy his music. 

“Personally, I don't think so. No, obviously there's a bit but for me, I'm not really here to try to impress anyone, that's not why I'm here. I'm just here trying to be authentic as possible with my music. Sana magustuhan nila,” Benj said.  

Benj said he received advice and tips from his brother Donny. 

“I think the most important is to stay grounded. Kasi especially sa industriyang ito, it's easy to get lost. One thing I learned from my family is always remember why you're there. The reason why I'm here is bigger than me so I have to remember that,” he said. 

Serving charismatic flair with undeniable vocal chops, the promising star has shown immense promise with the release of “Love, That’s Rare.” The track serves as his official single under the international record label, and is co-produced by Grammy-nominated Xerxes Bakker (Imagine Dragons, Snoop Dogg).

The release of the electro-pop ballad is accompanied by a music video directed by Filipino filmmaker Gilb Baldoza, who has done important work for fellow recording artists such as Julie Anne San Jose and Rico Blanco. The main idea behind its visuals was conceived by Benj and his sister Hannah.

“We wanted to try our best to tell a story that made people see a different side of love and all that it brings,” Benj said. 

“Working with Direk Gilb was super fun. His energy is infectious. I learned so much from him on the process of what it takes to create a short film,” he added. — Video from Benj Pangilinan YouTube channel 

