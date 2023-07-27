^

Health And Family

'Man up!': Jake Ejercito advises single dads amid co-parenting Ellie with Andi Eigenmann

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 27, 2023 | 4:28pm
Actor Jake Ejercito with daughter Ellie in an Instagram post on Christmas 2021.
Jake Ejercito via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jake Ejercito advised men who have children to be a good co-parent to their child. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during the opening of Landers Nuvali, Laguna, Jake said it's a must to be a responsible father even if the relationship between the mother and father turned sour. 

"Ako kasi sa experience ko with Ellie and being a single father, I just really manned up, pinandigan ko lang 'yung mga responsibilidad ng pagiging tatay kasi siyempre 'yung iba kasi nagkakaanak lang tapos hinahayaan na e," Jake said. 

"Pero it comes with a lot of responsibilities. Talagang magbabago 'yung priorities mo. Hindi na lang sarili mo ang iniisip mo. So just basically, man up and own up to your responsibility," he added.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jake ejercito (@unoemilio)

Philstar.com also asked Jake what's his take on his conversation with Ellie trending on social media. 

"I don't share all, 'no" Ang shineshare ko lang 'yung feeling kong amazing, 'yung nakakatuwa. Kasi kahit ako nabibigla din ako minsan sa mga reply niya, naaliw ako e," he said. 

"'Yung iba naiinspire. Ako naman kasi I'm just being a father to my daughter. Hindi naman ako may concious effort na 'kailangan ganito 'yung paguuusapan namin para mag-trending'," he added. 

