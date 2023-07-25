^

Health And Family

Bong Revilla, Lani Mercado now has 'doktora' daughter

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 25, 2023 | 4:16pm
Bong Revilla, Lani Mercado and daughter Loudette
Bong Revilla via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity-politician couple Bong Revilla and Lani Mercado are proud parents to Loudette for graduating with a degree in Medicine. 

In his official Facebook account, Bong posted photos of Loudette's graduation ceremonies. 

"Congratulations to our youngest daughter, Dra.Loudette H. Bautista for finishing her medical studies at UERM (University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial). We are very proud of you anak. We (love) you," Bong captioned the post. 

For her part, in a Facebook post, Loudette thanked her parents for believing in her. 

"Thank you for believing in me, Mama and Papa. Sa totoo lang, parang budol 'yung ginawa niyo sa ‘kin. It was Daddy’s dream to have a doctor in the family and ever since, you’ve imprinted the idea of me becoming a doctor," she said.  

"I doubted myself multiple times before and during med school because medicine is not for everyone. I couldn’t count the times I told you 'Ayaw ko na. Pagod na ako,' 'Sorry huhu I can’t - I have duty.' Yet you both always supported me and gave me the push I needed to carry on. Love you," she added. 

She also thanked her siblings for supporting her. 

"Thank you also to my siblings and our helpers. Sorry if I kept annoying you with the multiple takes I had to do for every return demo video (shout out to my victims: Ate Gianna, Ate Angel, Ram, and Alexa). Thanks for also being my study buddy, Atty. Inah," she said. 

