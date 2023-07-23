Is anxiety taking over your life? 6 telltale signs to watch out for

It is important to see the signs that tell you that anxiety is taking over your life and that you need help in handling that anxiety disorder.

MANILA, Philippines — When faced with a difficult or uncertain situation, it is only natural for you to worry about it, like when you anxiously wait for the results of the architectural board exams that you have just taken or when your husband has not come home or called yet when he’s supposed to be home already by now.

Worrying is a natural reaction that usually dissipates once its triggers are resolved, such as when you see your name on the list of those who passed the architectural board exams or when your husband finally arrives home and tells you that he was stuck in traffic and his mobile phone went dead.

Anxiety becomes a problem when, despite the good news you’ve been given, you still obsess over the “what ifs” of whatever it is you’re worrying about to the point that you cannot think or do anything else but dwell on that grim thought.

It is, thus, important to see the signs that tell you that anxiety is taking over your life and that you need help in handling that anxiety disorder. To this, Dr. Carmina G. Bernardo, MD, from the section of Psychiatry of Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed), responds by identifying the symptoms of debilitating anxiety and how you can overcome this heightened sense of dread and fear before it controls every aspect of your life.

These six signs or red flags of anxiety are:

1. Overthinking. “Worrying is normal, but when you constantly worry about someone or something, or worry even about the littlest things, that is a red flag,” Dr. Bernardo pointed out. “Worrying also becomes unhealthy when it gets in the way of more important thoughts or daily activities.”

2. Poor concentration. This is a result of overthinking (or thinking of nothing else) and may lead to errors at school or at work as well as oversights in the home (leaving the faucet running or forgetting to turn off the stove), which in turn, may cause accidents.

3. Difficulty sleeping. This is yet another result of thinking too much, according to Dr. Bernardo.

“When you obsess over a particular thought or fear, you can’t sleep, let alone relax,” she said.

4. Physical manifestations. Worrying too much elevates the heart rate and blood pressure. It makes you sweat and hyperventilate. It tenses your muscles and it affects your digestive system by giving you hyperacidity, constipation, or diarrhea.

“When the brain is convinced that there is some form of ‘imminent danger,’ the body automatically reacts,” said Dr. Bernardo.

5. Fatigue. An out-of-proportion sense of anxiety is both physically and mentally exhausting; hence, those who worry too much are often too tired or drained for anything else.

6. Panic attacks. While many have no qualms about walking through a crowd, getting aboard a plane, or encountering a dog, those with major anxiety issues freeze and even freak out over the mere sight or thought of these stressors or phobias.

“Phobia, or an extreme fear of something, can really interfere with rational thinking and normal functions,” Dr. Bernardo explained.

So, what can you do after recognizing that anxiety is starting to take over your life? Here are Dr. Bernardo’s suggestions:

1. Have a regular exercise routine. It will help a lot to be moving around and keeping the body active. When the body is healthy, the mind will follow suit.

2. Maintain a balanced diet. It will also help put a balance in your mental health.

3. Avoid stimulants like caffeine and alcohol. No triggers or stressors, hopefully no anxiety, too.

4. Seek professional help. See your doctor.

“If your anxiety affects your daily activities and relationships, is difficult to manage on your own, or leads o depression — or worse, suicidal thoughts — do not hesitate to see your doctor immediately,” advised Dr. Bernardo. “Though anxiety is typically caused by a specific and external trigger, some anxiety can also be due to a pre-existing health condition like heart disease, diabetes, or hyperthyroidism. It can also be a side effect of certain medications. In these cases, a physician can help you address and hopefully alleviate your symptoms.”

5. Talk to someone about your anxiety. Whether you choose to talk to a friend, family member, a professional psychiatrist, or a member of your support group, doing so will help ease your woes.

“Verbalizing your anxiety somehow relieves you from the weight of your worries,” Dr. Bernardo said. “If you share your feelings with someone who listens, it makes you feel heard and cared for. More importantly, discussing your anxieties with others lessens the stigma surrounding mental health. It also encourages others to speak up about their own issues. When people open up about their anxieties in a supportive and trusting environment, it somehow lessens their loneliness and fears, and makes anxiety easier to conquer even if there are no immediate solutions.”

RELATED: Pandemic anxiety could be permanent: Psychologist gives tips for prevention