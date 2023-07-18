Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with non-showbiz husband

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Lindsay Lohan has given birth to her first child with financier husband Bader Shammas — a baby boy.

A representative for Lohan confirmed to several media outlets that the couple have named their son Luai — an Arabic name which means "shield or protector."

"The family is over the moon in love," the representative said in a released statement, adding that Lohan had given birth in Dubai.

Lohan's "Freaky Friday" co-star Jamie Lee Curtis was among the first people to congratulate the actress, taking to Instagram to share her well-wishes.

"MAGIC MONDAY! My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!" Curtis wrote in a caption accompanying a photo of her and Lohan.

The former Disney star announced she and Shammas were expecting earlier this March, having been wed in July the previous year.

"You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day," Lohan said at the time of their wedding.

Lohan broke through Hollywood in her debut film "The Parent Trap" before going on to appear in other Disney movies like "Freaky Friday," "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen," and "Herbie: Fully Loaded."

She is also known for her roles in "Mean Girls," "Just My Luck," and "I Know Who Killed Me," and after personal and legal troubles made a major comeback in the holiday film "Falling for Christmas" and the upcoming "Irish Wish" as a part of a multi-picture deal with Netflix.

