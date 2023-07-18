^

Health And Family

Dermatologist warns weather change can affect skin, gives tips

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 18, 2023 | 8:46am
Dermatologist Dr. Irene Gaile Robredo-Vitas
Irene Gaile Robredo-Vitas via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Dermatologist Dr. Irene Gaile Robredo-Vitas warned Filipinos that the change of weather from hot to wet season can affect the skin. 

In an interview with Philstar.com, Dr. Gaile gave tips to people now that the country has entered the wet season. 

“The change from hot to wet and rainy weather can definitely affect the skin. That is why it’s important to know what to expect and prepare your skin to avoid having to deal with skin issues related to this change,” she said. 

Here are some useful tips from the doctor:

  • Keep your skin clean and dry. The combination of dampness, warmth, and humidity can encourage the growth of fungi and bacteria, leading to increased risk of infections and also increase skin sensitivity making you more prone to irritation.
  • Moisturize when necessary. Despite the increased humidity, the skin can actually become dehydrated. This is due to the water in the skin evaporating into the air, leading to a loss of natural moisture.
  • Incorporate antioxidants into your skincare routine: use of antioxidant-rich skincare products, like those containing vitamin C or E  can help protect the skin from any environmental damage, and also provide a brightening effect. 
  • Dont skip the sunscreen. Just because it's cloudy doesn't mean UV rays aren't getting through. A broad-spectrum sunscreen should still be applied daily.

She also shared common skin conditions to watch out for during rainy season that includes: 

  • Fungal infections 

“The moist and humid environment can encourage the growth of fungi, leading to conditions like athlete's foot, ringworm, or yeast infections. It's important to keep skin dry and clean as much as possible.”

  • Flare up of Eczemas 

“Eczemas or skin sensitivities can worsen in humid, damp conditions. Keeping the skin moisturized with a suitable emollient can help, along with avoiding known triggers for flare-ups.”

  • Arthropod Bite Reactions

“The rainy season can bring out certain bugs that bite and cause skin irritation. Using a physical barrier like clothing or insect repellent can help prevent this, and mild over-the-counter corticosteroid creams can manage any irritation or itch," said Dr. Gaile, founder of dermHQ, a wellness and beauty center that specializes in skin, hair and nail conditions with treatments performed by board-certified dermatologists of the Philippine Dermatological Society. 

