Men, women and multivitamins

Multivitamins + Minerals (Berocca® Performance) examines exactly what nutrients are needed by the human body and whether men and women have different nutritional requirements.

MANILA, Philippines — The fast pace of modern life can often take its toll on our bodies, and we need a daily intake of nutrients to keep up. Thus, the big role multivitamins play in helping people stay healthy.

But do men and women benefit from the same nutrients, or do they have differing needs? Multivitamins + Minerals (Berocca® Performance) examines exactly what nutrients are needed by the human body and whether men and women have different nutritional requirements, as well as how multivitamins can help.

Multivitamin benefits

Eating a healthy, balanced diet should be able to provide all the nutrients the body needs. However, some people in certain circumstances may require a little extra support, which is where multivitamins come into play—supplementing any nutritional gaps to help ensure you get your necessary nutrients.1

Multivitamins for men

Physiologically speaking, men are different from women, therefore their bodies have different needs. When compared to women, men require more of some nutrients and less of others.2

Ingredients to look out for men include:

Selenium – aids with normal thyroid function and helps support the normal function of the immune system



– aids with normal thyroid function and helps support the normal function of the immune system Vitamin B12 – helps with normal energy-yielding metabolism



– helps with normal energy-yielding metabolism Vitamin D – to help maintain normal muscle function

Multivitamins for women

Just as with men, women need the correct balance of nutrients in their diet. Essential vitamins for women include.3

Vitamin C – contributes to normal psychological function



– contributes to normal psychological function Vitamin E – helps in the protection of cells from oxidative stress



– helps in the protection of cells from oxidative stress Vitamin B6 – contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism



– contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism Folate (Folic acid) – helps reduce tiredness and fatigue



– helps reduce tiredness and fatigue Vitamin D – helps with the maintenance of normal bones



– helps with the maintenance of normal bones Vitamin K – contributes to normal blood clotting

It is advisable to speak to a medical professional if you’re concerned about your nutritional levels and would like further guidance on what multivitamins to take.

As for pregnant women, supplemental folic acid intake increases maternal folate status. Keep in mind that low maternal folate status is a risk factor in the development of neural tube defects in the developing fetus.4 Pregnant women should consult first with medical professionals prior to taking any multivitamin/mineral preparation.

Multivitamins + Minerals (Berocca® Performance) is beneficial for both men and women!

A glass of Multivitamins + Minerals (Berocca® Performance) is packed with essential nutrients such as Vitamins B6 and B12, which help maintain normal energy-yielding metabolism, as well as other ingredients like Vitamin C and Zinc, which contributes to the normal function of the immune system besides normal psychological function.

Multivitamins + Minerals (Berocca® Performance) is available in mango-orange, orange and mixed berries flavors, in varying pack sizes.

If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.

References:

1 Baby, D. (2022, November 24). Health Benefits of Multivitamins. WebMd. https://www.webmd.com/diet/health-benefits-of-multivitamins

2 Baby, D. (2022, May 31). How Does Gender Affect Nutritional Health Medicine Net. https://www.medicinenet.com/how_does_gender_affect_nutritional_health/article.htm

3 Johnson, T. (2023, November 23). Vitamins Women Need. WebMd. https://www.webmd.com/women/guide/essential-vitamins-for-women-at-every-age

4 Bell, S., Greenberg, J., Guan, U. Y., & Yu, Y. (2011). Folic Acid Supplementation and Pregnancy: More Than Just Neural Tube Defect Prevention. Reviews in obstetrics & gynecology, 4(2), 52-59. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3218540/#:~:text=Demands

%20for%20folate%20increase%20during,and%20development%20of%20the%20fetus

ASC Ref. No. B0212P062623B

This press release is paid for by Berocca, and is published by the Advertising team that is independent of editorial guidelines.