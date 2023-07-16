Passing gas way too often? Here are 5 possible reasons why

MANILA, Philippines — Flatulence is an occurrence that most people refer to as farting or "passing gas."

Sometimes, people call it by more presentable terms such as "Break wind," "Cut the cheese" and "Rip one." But by whatever name you call it, it is still the same — passing gas — and if it accidentally happens in public, it can be an embarrassing situation.

“Farting, or the release of intestinal gas to the back passage or anus, is a normal biological process of our digestive system. Farting occurs between five to 15 times a day, as the intestine produces anywhere from 500 to 2,000 milliliter of gas daily. While some farts can be quiet, it’s usually the loud and smelly ones that are a huge cause for embarrassment, especially if you happen to pass gas in public,” said Carlo M. Cornejo, M.D., a gastroenterologist and Section Chief of Gastroenterology of Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed).

As relieving as it is to expel air down there, farting, particularly when done in excess, can be a cause for concern. Its worst case scenario can be a sign or symptom of a more serious health problem. MakatiMed enumerates the possible reasons why one breaks wind more than one should — and what to do to keep it to a minimum.

You swallowed too much air. “Eating and drinking too fast, talking a lot, laughing heartily, chewing gum, sleeping (especially if you suffer from sleep apnea), and even being anxious all make you swallow more air than usual. This accumulates in the digestive system, which leaves you bloated and triggers flatulence,” said Dr. Cornejo.

To avoid feeling gassy, it is best to eat and drink slowly, try to consume smaller meals frequently, exercise regularly to help you sleep better and ease your anxiety, and be mindful of seemingly harmless acts like laughing or chewing gum.

You ate or drank something that causes flatulence. High-fiber foods like beans, nuts and cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cabbage, Brussels sprouts); starchy foods like wheat, corn and sweet potatoes; dried fruits like raisins and prunes; carbonated drinks; and if you are lactose-intolerant, cow’s milk and dairy products are all known to leaving you gassy.

Dr. Cornejo suggested to limit intake of these foods and drinks or find equally nutritious alternatives.

You are taking prescribed medication. Antibiotics, laxatives, decongestants, anti-retrovirals and medications for hypertension, depression, Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and pain relief may cause you to experience some gassiness with an unpleasant smell.

“When you find yourself passing gas more than normal while taking these medicines or experiencing other side effects, let your doctor know soonest,” shared the doctor.

You are mildly constipated. How often you move your bowel is a case-to-case basis. For some, it’s once every other day; for others, three times daily.

Ideally, it should be daily without pain and strain. “Regular bowel movement helps limit a buildup of gas-producing bacteria. Constipation or the inability to excrete waste can increase stomach gas and cause bloating and frequent flatulence,” stated Dr. Cornejo.

Add a moderate serving of fiber-rich foods to your diet, drink plenty of water, seek relief from over-the-counter medication, or sip a hot cup of the stomach-soothing ginger tea to improve bowel movement.

You may have a health issue. What do diabetes, celiac disease, Crohn’s disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease, irritable bowel syndrome, ovarian cancer and colon cancer all have in common? Excess gassiness or burping and farting more than 20 times a day is a symptom.

“Of course, it takes more than constant flatulence to confirm if you do have any of these or other conditions, so try not to jump the gun,” assured Dr. Cornejo. “See your health practitioner if your symptom is accompanied by other troubling signs like persistent abdominal pain, recurring diarrhea or constipation, a high fever and vomiting, blood in the stool and unexplained weight loss.”

RELATED: Fitness coach shares tips to good night's sleep