^

Health And Family

'Happiest I've ever been': Tom Holland reflects on sobriety journey, benefits

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 13, 2023 | 11:24am
'Happiest I've ever been': Tom Holland reflects on sobriety journey, benefits
Tom Holland as Spider-Man, a superhero integral to modern pop culture.
Marvel Studios

MANILA, Philippines — British actor Tom Holland had opened up further about his sobriety journey having given up on alcohol since January last year.

The 27-year-old actor appeared on a recent episode of the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast where he called giving up drinking "the best thing he's ever done."

Holland admitted that like most Brits, he drank a lot during the Christmas 2021 and that his ability to drink a lot comes from his mother Nicola.

As such, the "Spider-Man" actor decided to give up drinking at the turn of 2022, but the early days proved to be a problem for him.

"All I could think about was having a drink. That’s all I could think about," Holland shared. "I was waking up thinking about it. I was checking the clock, when’s it 12 p.m.?"

He decided to continue on to February to prove to himself he didn't have a drinking problem, but felt the peer pressure of England's drinking culture — so much that Holland even gave up watching rugby as not to be influenced to get drunk again.

Related: 'I am a recovering alcoholic': Anthony Hopkins celebrates 47 years of sobriety

"Two months go by and I was still really struggling. I felt like I couldn't be social," Holland continued. "I felt like I couldn't go to the pub and have a lime soda. I couldn't go out for dinner. I was really, really struggling and I started to really worry that maybe I had an alcohol problem."

After celebrating his birthday in June, Holland entered his sixth month sober and was "the happiest he's ever been in his life." He has now been sober for well over a year.

Holland listed down some of the benefits sobriety brought him like better sleep and mental clarity, ability to handle problems better, and feeling healthier and fitter.

His sobriety journey even inspired Nicola to quit drinking as well, "She's loving it, and it's been amazing... I can't believe the difference that I feel from not drinking. Yeah, I feel amazing."

"If I could encourage someone to drink less, that would be great. But I don't want to start getting into the world of, 'You need to stop drinking.' Because it’s not for me to say," Holland ended.

Holland is currently on a year-long acting hiatus having been recently seen in the AppleTV+ series "The Crowded Room" and the short film "Last Call" written and directed by his younger brother Harry.

RELATED: Tom Holland says first 'Spider-Verse' is the best 'Spider-Man' movie

ALCOHOL

SOBRIETY

TOM HOLLAND
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
LIST: School break, vacation classes, activities for all ages; contact details
Exclusive
9 days ago

LIST: School break, vacation classes, activities for all ages; contact details

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 9 days ago
Here are some short courses and classes your kids can check out to make the most out of their vacation from school:
Health And Family
fbtw
Moms, last chance to avail yourself of Kumon's Level Up New Student Promo!
Sponsored
10 days ago

Moms, last chance to avail yourself of Kumon's Level Up New Student Promo!

By May Dedicatoria | 10 days ago
Children of all ages are welcome in Kumon, and you can start preparing for their future success with the Level Up New Student...
Health And Family
fbtw
&lsquo;Bedridden&rsquo; Kris Aquino reunites with Josh, Bimby
10 days ago

‘Bedridden’ Kris Aquino reunites with Josh, Bimby

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 10 days ago
“Kuya & Bimb are my living reminders to not give up because they still need a healthier mama. ‘Pag mahal mo, hinding...
Health And Family
fbtw
LIST: How to fight burnout and stress with food
10 days ago

LIST: How to fight burnout and stress with food

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 10 days ago
Exercise, meditation and a daily routine can help lower stress levels and manage fatigue. Apart from these, he stressed...
Health And Family
fbtw
Bimby Aquino reconnects with James Yap after 8 years; might join showbiz like Kris
12 days ago

Bimby Aquino reconnects with James Yap after 8 years; might join showbiz like Kris

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
Bimby Aquino Yap has reconnected with his father, basketball star James Yap, after nearly a decade as he appears to follow...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with