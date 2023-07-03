LIST: School break, vacation classes, activities for all ages; contact details

MANILA, Philippines — Studies have shown that cultivating a child’s creativity improves their mental ability later on in life.

Thus, instead of just letting your kids’ school break go to waste by letting them bum out in couches, watching TV or gaming all day, why not try to nurture their creativity?

Here are some short courses and classes your kids can check out to make the most out of their vacation from school. The best part? You can join them in the following activities:

Ballet with the best

For those with artistic inclinations, enrolling in ballet classes makes perfect sense. Institutions like The Lisa Macuja School of Ballet Manila offer a perfect environment for nurturing the love for the craft. There’s a supportive community for learning, a safe venue for training, and the guidance of the best in the region: Chief Executive Officer and Artistic Director Lisa Macuja-Elizalde, Co-Artistic Director Osias Barroso, and other world-class trainers.

But there’s more to ballet than just strength and grace. Beyond the Vaganova technique, students also learn about passion, hard work, determination—the list just grows longer at every stage in life.

Most children develop an interest in music and dance from an early age, so parents nurture it by enrolling them in special ballet classes that are lighter, more playful, and fit for their attention span. Interaction with other children at this stage also means that their social skills receive a big boost.

Ballet is best learned while a child’s mind and body are at their most limber. Age-appropriate classes for older kids maximize these by teaching not only all the basic movements and concepts, but also discipline and focus early on. An increase in concentration reaps benefits outside the studio—don’t be surprised if their grades in school get better.

Teenage life can be tricky, but with ballet, they’ll be able to train discipline and determination along with the arts. More advanced combinations are taught in ballet lessons for this age segment, where they build strength not only in their pointe work, but also in their mind. They get a chance to perform in front of an audience, which develops confidence and self-esteem during this very crucial part of life.

Most students already have the hang of ballet at this point, with some even considering a career in the arts. At the very least, they’ve already developed an appreciation for a healthier lifestyle, as is the case with exposure to any physical recreation.

If you think ballet is only for those who started as children, think again because it’s never too late to pursue the arts. Places like Ballet Manila offer classes for all ages and skill levels, whether it’s for fun, for fitness, or a mix of both. Even complete beginners can feel right at home, as Ballet Manila fosters a friendly and supportive environment that accommodates every learning pace.

Whatever your creative or fitness goals may be, it’s a good idea to pursue them at The Lisa Macuja School of Ballet Manila—the only ballet school in the Philippines with direct links to the Russian Ballet Academy of St. Petersburg, Russia. For more information regarding rates, program details, and schedules in both Pasay and Quezon City branches, visit www.balletmanila.com.ph.

Founded in 1995 by Prima Ballerina Lisa Macuja-Elizalde and Osias Barroso, Ballet Manila is the country’s premier classical dance company. With the mission of connecting both ballet and the people, the company, which puts education at the forefront of its priorities, is well-known as the only Philippine dance company to adopt and strictly adhere to the Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet style of dancing, which is well-regarded the world over as the most disciplined and technically-superior style. The company currently has 65 artists under its wing, all of whom have been trained in the Vaganova Academy style of dancing. Each artist boasts of a solid repertoire that consists of some of the most technically challenging and timeless ballet favorites.

Coding, robotics

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Nullspace Robotics PH opening (left); Nullspace Robotics PH owner Bennieson Co (top, right)

Nullspace Robotics PH, claiming to be the country’s first learning center solely dedicated to teaching coding and robotics, recently opened its inaugural branch at the 3rd Level Uptown Place Mall, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. It is the local franchise of Nullspace Robotics, the leading provider of robotics and coding education in Singapore.

Nullspace Robotics PH offers a variety of enrichment programs aimed at introducing children, between the ages of nine to 14 years old, to engineering and programming concepts through hands-on learning. Students will engage in lots of interactive and exciting activities such as building and programming robots, creating games, or working on electronic projects.

“Digital transformation is the wave of the future and our programs will give kids a solid foundation for a successful career in technology. Our goal is to develop bright and tech-savvy kids through fun and interactive learning,” said Bennieson Co, Nullspace Robotics PH owner.

Two of its featured programs are the Minecraft Series: Coding Workshops and the Robotics Certificate Programme. If your child loves Minecraft, then Minecraft Series is perfect for them as they will be introduced to the world of coding through Minecraft Education. They will learn block-based coding to control their character and to interact with the surroundings.

The Robotics Certificate Programme, on the other hand, aims to develop LEGO Robotics proficiency in children. Using the brand-new Lego Education Spike Prime robotics kit, students will learn to build and program robots using various sensors and programming automation.

Founded in 2008, Nullspace Robotics is a premier provider of technology education. Its clientele includes schools, corporate clients, and private enrichment clientele within and outside Singapore. It has been appointed by Singapore’s Ministry of Education to run the Gifted Education Program (GEP) Computer Enrichment Programme (CEP) from 2018 to 2022. It is a recipient of the SME500 Award which signifies strength, competitiveness and leadership within the industry, and is accredited by STEM.org in recognition of the quality and efficacy of its Robotics and Coding STEM-based programs.

In the Philippines, Nullspace Robotics PH is a proud partner of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) for its Coding for Kids Project. Beneficiaries of the project will be able learn fundamental coding concepts using Lego Education Spike Prime. The project is meant to strengthen STEM education in primary schools and the pilot run will be in Valenzuela City where Nullspace Robotics PH has already conducted training for participating teachers.

For more information about Nullspace Robotics PH, visit https://ph.nullspace.co/ or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/nullspacePH.

Learn how to do makeup like a beauty queen

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Nix Soriano, Nix Institute of Beauty Hair and Makeup Classes and Services founder, at the recent Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Fashion and Gala Night

Whether you are a new graduate eyeing to look your best in your first job, a beauty queen aspirant, someone wanting to pursue a career in makeup, or simply a beauty junkie, the Nix Institute of Beauty Hair and Makeup Classes and Services offers classes for everyone.

Founded by Nix Soriano, Nix Institute of Beauty Hair and Makeup Classes and Services (https://www.nixinstituteofbeauty.com/classes-2/) has been the official makeup provider of Miss Universe Philippines and the official makeup trainer of its candidates since the pageant began in 2020. Hence, from Rabiya Mateo to Celeste Cortesi and now, to Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, the institute has been behind the winning looks of the Philippines’ representatives to Miss Universe.

From light and fresh makeup for interviews, to darker and more glamorous looks for fashion shows and red carpet events, Nix told Philstar.com that her school can teach anyone their techniques.

“Actually, this is kind of controversial kasi when you say pageant makeup, the trademark is very heavy, very smokey, lahat putok na putok. But in the Philippines, it has quite progressed. Medyo nagbago na s’ya all throughout. Ang trend ngayon sa Philippines hindi s’ya ‘yung black na black na high level na smokey. It’s a little more for siguro makeup for television that will register well on TV,” Soriano explained the trendy pageant makeup in the country nowadays.

“In terms of makeup, know your face shape, know your eye shape, because at the end, you have to go with what makes you comfortable because if you’re comfortable, you’re confidently beautiful,” she advised those who want to be successful at studying makeup.

“Basta maarte lang ako,” Soriano said when asked how she got into makeup, followed up with “Charot!”

“Makeup is really (my) passion. It’s really something that I really enjoy. I like the feeling that when girls look up the mirror, it lights up their eyes na nakikita nila na I give a thought for this. It really makes me happy. So from that small flicker in my heart, nagtuloy-tuloy and here I am right now,” shared the 35-year-old stunner who founded her company when she was 25.

Although she was not a beauty queen, Nix used to model when she was younger.

“The secret to success is just to love your work… I know it’s such a cliché, but if you love what you do, it doesn’t feel like working at all. So ineenjoy ko lang talaga each and every day,” she advised, describing working with beauty queens as “fun, exhilarating and tiring, but very fulfilling!”

Milo Sports Clinic

Leading chocolate malt milk beverage Milo recently launched its Sports Clinic Program in six different Ayala Malls nationwide and opened the event to every parent and kid who wants to know more about which sport they might be interested in doing this school break.

Designed to empower and nurture young athletes, these programs aim to inspire the next generation of sports champions through expert coaching and top-notch facilities. During the launch event, moms identified the benefits and reasons why they want to enroll their kids to the Milo Sports Clinic Program and topping the list is the values they learn in sports such as discipline, camaraderie, and sportsmanship. They also shared that they involve their kids to play sports not only for increased physical activity but also to help their mental strength as well.

Pat Fernandez, a mom who attended the launch event, shared that her kids have tried chess, swimming, and football before. When asked about her kids’ experience during the launch event, she said: “It’s inspiring for kids to see the pros & medalists in action. After the event, the kids started watching more sports related stuff on Netflix to copy more moves before their actual trial class.”

With a rich heritage of supporting youth sports development, Milo has been a trusted ally for parents and children alike. The Sports Clinic Programs represent a significant milestone in the brand's commitment to fostering a love for sports, healthy competition, and overall well-being among children across the globe.

The Sports Clinic Programs offer an extensive range of activities catering to various sports disciplines, including football, basketball, athletics, swimming, and many more. By partnering with renowned sports academies and experienced coaches, the brand ensures that participants receive the highest quality training and guidance. The programs cater to different age groups and skill levels, providing a tailored approach to enhance each athlete's abilities.

Key features of the Sports Clinic Programs include:

Expert coaching: The programs are led by a team of highly skilled and certified coaches with extensive experience in their respective fields. They utilize progressive training methodologies and focus on developing fundamental skills, tactical knowledge, and overall athleticism.

Holistic approach: Understanding that sports excellence goes beyond physical training,the brand’s programs also emphasize the importance of nutrition, mental well-being, and character development. Participants will learn valuable life skills such as teamwork, resilience, and discipline, helping them excel both on and off the field.

Fun and inclusive environment: The brand fosters a positive and supportive atmosphere, encouraging participants to enjoy the journey of sports while building lasting friendships. The programs promote inclusivity, welcoming athletes of all backgrounds and abilities to join and thrive.

Commenting on the Sports Clinic Programs, Milo Sports Head Carlo Sampan stated, "We are excited to introduce these comprehensive and dynamic programs to young athletes worldwide. Our aim is to provide them with the necessary tools and guidance to unlock their full potential and develop a lifelong passion for sports. We believe that sports instill valuable life skills and contribute to building a healthier and more active future generation."

Registration for the Sports Clinic Programs is now open. Parents and guardians are encouraged to visit the official website, https://www.milo.com.ph/Sports-Clinics, wherein they can find the contact details of the different Sports Clinic partners for inquiries, schedule, and registration details.

Alyssa Valdez Volleyball Camp

Photo release Alyssa Valdez with participants of the AVYVC

Filipina volleyball star Alyssa Valdez may have been sidelined by an injured knee from a game last December but that hasn’t stopped her from fulfilling another one of her dreams. The Creamline Cool Smashers team captain launched the Alyssa Valdez Youth Volleyball Camp (AVYVC) with Allianz PNB Life and the Pasig City Local Government last March to support the country’s next generation of world-class athletes.

The three-day event, which was held at the Rizal Highschool Gymnasium brought together professional coaches and 80 eager, young volleyball players aged 9 to 12, not just to help develop their skills but also to inspire them to continue with their sports journey.

“My ultimate dream is to help children and the youth get into sports, but to accomplish this there is a gap that needs to be filled. We must provide equal opportunities to underprivileged children, so that they, too, can achieve their dreams of becoming professional players,” enthused Valdez.

Through the AVYVC, she wants to help them pursue their aspirations, build a foundation for their careers and livelihood, and uplift their lives. “This is our first step in establishing a continuing sports program that will serve as their window to upskill and train. It is our hope that those who will excel can one day be scouted for scholarships or grants to kickstart their own journeys,” added Valdez.

The first volleyball camp in Pasig presented by Allianz PNB Life aims to help develop the participants’ sports skills, teaching them the values of good sportsmanship, values formation, camaraderie, fairness, and hard work that they can apply in other areas of their lives. It will serve as a healthy alternative program that will help keep the youth away from the streets and offer them opportunities to carve their career in sports.

“We are proud to partner with the Alyssa Valdez Youth Volleyball Camp, as we want to help more Filipinos, especially our youth, become more confident in tomorrow and achieve their dreams. The partnership is also well aligned with our sustainability advocacy for physical and mental wellness, which allows us to pursue efforts that facilitate access and offer opportunities for the young people to become and stay active,” said Gino Riola, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Sustainability.

The mission of the Allianz MoveNow campaign is to prepare the next generation for the future by moving their body, mind, and soul. On a global scale, under the MoveNow campaign, Allianz comes as the official Worldwide Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements to strengthen the important role of sports in creating a healthier tomorrow for young people.

Riola added, “We believe that getting our youth interested in sports will help them to stay healthy even as they grow older, as they are more aware of the benefits of being active and eating right. It also supports their mental health, which will be a strong factor in future success. At Allianz PNB Life, we believe in Filipino talent, and we support the holistic development of our next generation of athletes and leaders.”

To find out more about the Alyssa Valdez Youth Volleyball Camp, follow @alyssavaldez2official on Facebook.

Kick-off your game: Football fans, rejoice!

Photo release Turf BGC

With football being an ever-growing interest within the Filipino community, Bonifacio Global City (BGC) proudly announces the reopening of world-class community football field Turf BGC.

Comfortably nestled in the heart of the BGC estate, Turf BGC is proud to be the country’s first public football arena, spanning an area of 305 x 164 feet and decked with FIFA-compliant, top-quality artificial turf, inviting players to feel as though they are in a professional arena.

Those looking forward to playing once again in the field have more to be excited about, too – Turf BGC has since upgraded its lighting system to facilitate excellent visuals for practice matches, professional tournaments, and TV broadcasts, producing enough lux to meet TV coverage needs.

The reopening also serves to address the needs of the BGC community, known lovers and fans of football, who may have been finding it a challenge to secure slots in other fields due to football team practices or training sessions. With Turf BGC’s comeback, the local community will have their own place to live out their passion for football once more.

Jun Galvez, Bonifacio Global City Estate Association Executive Director, said: “Turf BGC is a must-visit destination for everyone who loves football or appreciates a good fitness routine. It proves that BGC is not just a bustling business hub but also a diverse community that supports an all-around healthy lifestyle.”

All in all, Turf BGC is a testament to BGC's efforts to promote and facilitate a well-rounded lifestyle that encompasses work, play, and overall wellness.

Turf BGC has reopened to the public, letting everyone in the community come together and share their love for football. For more information, follow Bonifacio Global City on Facebook and Instagram for updates; for reservations, email [email protected] or call (02) 8816-2372.

