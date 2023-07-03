^

Health And Family

‘Bedridden’ Kris Aquino reunites with Josh, Bimby

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
July 3, 2023 | 9:31am
Kris Aquino welcoming her sons back to LA with her
Kris Aquino via Instagram, screenshots

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino’s sons Josh and Bimby returned to the Philippines just about a month ago after accompanying the actress and TV host in the United States for years for her autoimmune diseases treatments. 

But just yesterday, the multimedia personality revealed on social media that her sons are back with her in Los Angeles to continue giving her support for her treatments.

According to her, after sending off her sons as they returned home, she has been missing them so much and had been feeling weaker without them, which is why she asked if they could return to the US with her.

“My pictures were ready to share- memorable moments of Kuya Josh & Bimb w/ their Tito Noy timed for his 2nd death anniversary, but each time I tried to edit, I kept crying- because I can never forget how much he hated when the 3 of us weren’t together,” she said.

She recalled that last June 24, she told youngest son Bimby about her lower back and joint pains and that she had difficulty walking.

“It was on June 24 LA time, making it Sunday, June 25 in the ???????? (???????? is 15 hours ahead of LA) when I told Bimb the deep bone pain I felt in my joints & lower back was getting worse, walking was becoming harder because of my swollen right knee, and I needed him to please come back earlier.”

Meanwhile, like in her defunct ABS-CBN game show “Game Ka Na Ba,” she asked eldest son Josh if he was “sure ka na ba” to rejoin her in the US, to which her son replied like a contestant in the show, “Sure na.”

“Since naka FaceTime, I asked Kuya kung gusto nyang sumama to visit mama in LA? Nagulat ako when he said ‘yes, mama- sama ako with Bimby sa LA.’ I told Kuya to think about it. Nag FaceTime kami the next morning and I asked- what’s your decision, kuya? He said: mama, I’ll visit you in LA. I asked him SURE KA NA BA? Siguro tumatak na kay kuya, ang sagot nya: SURE NA.”

Although Kris initially sent her kids back home to give them a break from her treatments so they can again experience a “normal” life, she admitted that fighting her illness for them is hard without them.

“I wanted for Bimb to experience normal teenage life & kuya’s happy place is Alto, our family compound in Tarlac… pero mahirap mag chemotherapy medication as part of my immunosuppressant therapy without the support system of family.”

After undergoing chemotherapy, Kris shared that she could hardly move.

“I’m allergic to all NSAIDS, pain relievers, pain killers, and I have an adverse reaction to all steroids. Aamin ako w/ methotrexate + Fasenra (my biological injectable, tapos na ko sa 1st cycle) ang feeling ko 3-4 days of extreme fatigue, chills, headaches, and everything has a metallic taste. Bedridden ako at halos ‘di makagalaw- sa lahat ng dumaan sa matinding chemotherapy- saludo ako sa tatag ninyo.”

Nevertheless, despite being bedridden, she is now happy being bordered by her two giants on her bed.

“Kuya & Bimb are my living reminders to not give up because they still need a healthier mama. ‘Pag mahal mo, hinding hindi ka susuko, itutuloy ang LABAN,” she declared.

“Tonight I’ll sleep ‘siksik’ in between my 2 giants. Muling nabuo kaming 3, thank you God for making me a very happy mama.”

2 hours ago

