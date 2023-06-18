^

Health And Family

Father's Day: Watsons launches waiting area for men

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 18, 2023 | 3:50pm
Father's Day: Watsons launches waiting area for men
To honor fathers and male customers, Watsons has launched HIM-tayan Club so the men do not need to wait outside for their loved ones who are shopping in the stores.
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Fathers, husbands, brothers, boyfriends or just any other male companion will now have their own waiting area inside a Watsons store. 

To honor fathers and male customers, the retailer has launched HIM-tayan Club so the men do not need to wait outside for their loved ones who are shopping in the stores. They can go in and shop for their essentials as well since the popular retailer offers a wide selection of health, grooming and fragrance products for men.

The HIM-tayan Club also offers special deals and discounts on health, styling and grooming, as well as essentials for men, for up to 50% off. Free coffee, WiFi, and even a massage chair are also available for the men of the hour. 

The launch of HIM-tayan Club was held at Watsons The Block in SM North Edsa, which is said to be the biggest Watsons store in the country. The event, which coincided with Father’s Day, was hosted by "Frontline Pilipinas" sports news anchor and social media influencer Mikee Reyes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Watsons PH (@watsonsph)

Special promos and deals were given today as it is Father's Day. Male shoppers scored P75 off for a minimum spend of P499 on Unilever products. Old Spice gave away one body spray for a minimum purchase of P500 on Old Spice products. Male shoppers were also given P250 off for a minimum spend of P1,000 on STR8 products and received free Nivea gifts for a minimum spend of P300.

RELATED: Watsons unveils the future of retail in its 1,000th store

FATHER'S DAY

WATSONS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Father's Day: Watsons launches waiting area for men
1 hour ago

Father's Day: Watsons launches waiting area for men

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Fathers, husbands, brothers, boyfriends or just any other male companion will now have their own waiting area inside...
Health And Family
fbtw
Father's Day: Dad jokes have benefits &mdash; studies
7 hours ago

Father's Day: Dad jokes have benefits — studies

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Studies claimed that dad jokes have their benefits. 
Health And Family
fbtw
Rubbing vaginal fluid on C-section babies boosts development &mdash; study
1 day ago

Rubbing vaginal fluid on C-section babies boosts development — study

By Issam Ahmed | 1 day ago
Babies born by cesarean section don't acquire the same healthy bacteria as those delivered vaginally, a setback to the development...
Health And Family
fbtw
Sri Lanka doctors remove 'world's largest kidney stone'
1 day ago

Sri Lanka doctors remove 'world's largest kidney stone'

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
The kidney stone removed from ex-sergeant Canistus Coonge weighed 801 grams, more than five times the weight of an average...
Health And Family
fbtw
Night owls die earlier due to drinking and smoking: study
1 day ago

Night owls die earlier due to drinking and smoking: study

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
People who tend to stay up late are not more likely to die younger than early risers — as long as they don't use those...
Health And Family
fbtw
Rabiya Mateo continues search for biological dad in US
3 days ago

Rabiya Mateo continues search for biological dad in US

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapuso actress Rabiya Mateo will try to look for her long-lost dad Mohammed Abdullah Syed Moqueet Hashmi.
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with