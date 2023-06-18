Father's Day: Watsons launches waiting area for men

To honor fathers and male customers, Watsons has launched HIM-tayan Club so the men do not need to wait outside for their loved ones who are shopping in the stores.

MANILA, Philippines — Fathers, husbands, brothers, boyfriends or just any other male companion will now have their own waiting area inside a Watsons store.

To honor fathers and male customers, the retailer has launched HIM-tayan Club so the men do not need to wait outside for their loved ones who are shopping in the stores. They can go in and shop for their essentials as well since the popular retailer offers a wide selection of health, grooming and fragrance products for men.

The HIM-tayan Club also offers special deals and discounts on health, styling and grooming, as well as essentials for men, for up to 50% off. Free coffee, WiFi, and even a massage chair are also available for the men of the hour.

The launch of HIM-tayan Club was held at Watsons The Block in SM North Edsa, which is said to be the biggest Watsons store in the country. The event, which coincided with Father’s Day, was hosted by "Frontline Pilipinas" sports news anchor and social media influencer Mikee Reyes.

Special promos and deals were given today as it is Father's Day. Male shoppers scored P75 off for a minimum spend of P499 on Unilever products. Old Spice gave away one body spray for a minimum purchase of P500 on Old Spice products. Male shoppers were also given P250 off for a minimum spend of P1,000 on STR8 products and received free Nivea gifts for a minimum spend of P300.

